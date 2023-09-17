Friday Night Lights: Scores and quick hits for Week 5

Following action in CIF-San Diego Section’s Southeastern Conference 2023 non-league games in week five, one Valley team remains undefeated while two more teams now have four wins and just a single loss.
Overall, Brawley (4-0) remains undefeated, Calexico (4-1) suffered their first loss and Imperial (4-1) picked up a home win while Holtville (3-2) and Vincent Memorial (3-2) were also victorious.
Two teams are now 3-2 after losses this week, with Calipatria falling in overtime on Friday night and Central (3-2) losing week five’s marquee game on Thursday night to CIF’s third-ranked Granite Hills High Eagles (see Central story below).
Southwest (SD) 21 - Calipatria 14 OT
CALIPATRIA - On a short week after a Saturday game in Hemet last week, the Calipatria High Hornets returned home to Veterans Stadium Friday night and twice came-back from deficits to tie San Diego’s Southwest High Raiders 14-14 at the end of regulation.
The Hornets had an opportunity to win the game as Juan Perez, who had converted both of Calipatria’s PAT attempts, missed short on a 34-yard field goal attempt with two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
“We felt he has the leg to do it,” Calipatria first-year coach Tony Leon said of Perez who plays soccer and is the catcher on the Hornet’s baseball team. “He’s been solid on PAT’s but there is a lot that goes into a field goal attempt and it was our first one of the season....that’s why we play these games, to get into these situations and learn from them.”
Trailing 7-0, Calipatria’s connected on a 79-yard touchdown pass from Dominic Hawk to Aidyn Zambrano to tie the game and they came back again behind 14-7, the Hornets blocked a Southwest field goal attempt at their 20-yard line just before half-time.
The blocked kick was picked up by the Hornets’ Angel Valdez who then pitched the ball to Hawk who raced to tie the score 14-14 at halftime.
“We got going in the second half but we also shot ourselves in the foot with penalties,” Leon said. “Our defense played well especially in the second half when we held them three times on fourth-and-goal plays.”
Friday night the Hornets travel to San Diego to play the Clairemont High Chieftains.
Imperial 14 - Palo Verde 0
IMPERIAL- Exacting revenge on a loss in Blythe last season, the Imperial High Tigers led from start-to-finish, downing the visiting Palo Verde High Yellow Jackets at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium.
With the score tie 0-0 at half-time, the Tigers stopped Palo Verde on their first second-half possession and then took a little over one minute to break the tie on seven yard touchdown run by Andres Castro.
Later in the third quarter, Imperial mounted a 69-yard drive which featured a 53-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jayden Ayala to fellow junior Alredo Dorame to cap the Tiger scoring.
Unofficially, Ayala completed seven of eleven passes for 175 yards with three of those going to Jared Nixon for 80 yards while Imperial rushed for 123-yards rushing led by Andres Castro and Julian Jimenez who each had ten carries and 71 and 56 yards respectively.
Defensively, Imperial held Palo Verde to 239-yards in total offense as the Yellow Jackets stayed true to their recent CIF-winning form and only threw four passes while Tiger linebackers piled up the tackles led by Ethan Reeves (16), Darian Romo (11) and Jimenez (10).
Friday night Imperial will host non-league rival Valley Center High.
La Quinta 35 - Southwest 0
LA QUINTA- Traveling to Riverside County on Friday night for the second time in the 2023 season, the Southwest High Eagles (2-2) took on a former Desert Valley League rival, La Quinta High, falling to the Blackhawks 35-0.
Despite the loss to La Quinta (3-1), first-year head coach Pete Blincoe’s Eagles (2-3) are already two wins ahead of Southwest’s 2022 team at this point in the season and their two wins ties them for the most wins in a season for an Eagles’ team since 2019 team (3-7).
Southwest, whose remaining schedule includes all five games against higher CIF-SDS divisional opponents, has a bye this week before returning to action when they host cross-town rival Central on September 29.
Vincent Memorial 42 - Mt. Empire 0
PINE VALLEY – In another meeting of former rivals, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots traveled up the hill to meet former Manzanita and Desert League rival Mountain Empire High, dominating the Red Hawks 42-0 on Friday night.
This Friday night Vincent Memorial will host Bonita Vista High of Chula Vista at Southwest’s Eagle Field in El Centro.
More to come on these games in Monday’s edition:
Holtville 28 - Calexico 13
Brawley 33 - University City 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.