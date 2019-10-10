Game of the Week: Can Eagles rise to the challenge against favored Spartans?

EL CENTRO — It doesn’t seem possible, but the 2019 high school football season is already nearer to its start than to its finish.
Most teams have just four (three for Manzanita leaguers) games left to play before the regular season calls it quits, and, for the most part, the local pecking order has been well established.
Within the Imperial Valley League, Central and Brawley are once again some version of 1A and 1B at the top of things, with Imperial slotting in below them. Southwest and Palo Verde occupy Tier 3, and Calexico brings up the rear, as ever.
That being the case, it would seem like this week’s City Championship game between Central and Southwest is all teed up to be a blowout for the fourth straight year, with the Eagles notching back-to-back 35-6 victories in 2016 and 2017, and Central jumping all over the purple and gold in a 46-7 thumping last year.
The Spartans enter the contest with a record of 4-2.
Last week, after two straight losses to undefeated Gila Ridge and San Diego Eastern League powerhouse Christian which came by a combined six points, the Spartans were granted a tune-up game against Calexico, whom they completely swamped in less than two quarters of play in a 58-0 clap of doom.
Southwest meanwhile is 2-4 and coming off a disheartening 37-34 loss to the Palo Verde Yellowjackets in Blythe in which they were unable to hold onto a second-half lead.
Beyond just having a prettier record, the Spartans have a number of other on-paper advantages that would seem to give them an edge over the Eagles.
They’ve got a big edge in experience, starting under center (well, from the shotgun), where third-year quarterback Deniro Osuna helms an aerial attack that was lethal against the Bulldogs.
Southwest’s answer helmed by Nathan Holguin has taken steps this year, but simply hasn’t jelled to a comparable degree.
Still, anything can happen in a rivalry game, and while this one might not have the historical luster of the Bell Game, the city of El Centro still gets up for Central vs. Southwest.
This year’s game also has a fascinating subplot — it’s the Mayfield State Bowl, with first-year Eagles’ coach John Haines and Central head-man David Peña having coached together at the NAIA level in North Dakota.
While that shared experience and familiarity might lead to some mind games between the two — Peña says he expects “a chess match” — both coaches seemed to think that whatever intel they might have on each other would cancel itself out, leaving things up to the playmakers on the field.
“With these rivalry games, it doesn’t come down to us guys on the sidelines with our headsets on. It comes down to those kids on the field,” Haines said. “They’re the ones who’re gonna make plays and be out there performing.”
The Southwest coach realizes his team is the underdog — “(Central) should get all the accolades, because they’re winning. They’re a damn good football team” — but hopes that the team can show the town a thing or two.
“This a very interesting group,” Haines said. “I think we’re still a team on the rise. There’s no doubt about it. I don’t think we’ve hit our ceiling yet. We’ve just got to execute for a game and see what happens. We’ve yet to have a game where we’ve consistently executed for 48 minutes. That’s what I’m hoping we’ll see this week. … There shouldn’t be too much (extra) motivation needed. It’s a crosstown game. These are guys they played little league with. Some of them are probably neighbors. … I think you’ll see a fired up group come out here.”
Peña, for his part, respects what Southwest brings to the table, and doesn’t plan on taking a catnap here.
“Southwest can be a very dangerous team,” Peña said. “They stretch the field vertically, (and) defensively they like to blitz, so they could give us some fits and some problems. … Anytime you get the ball vertical, you can come up with some points very quick, so we’ve got to keep everything in front of us.”
He feels that the team has gotten back into its groove after its two tough losses and has smoothed out the trouble spots (dropped passes, personal fouls) that plagued it in those games.
Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m. at Eagle Field.
