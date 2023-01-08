EL CENTRO – The Central Spartans Girls Basketball Team hosted their hometown rival Southwest High School Eagles for their second match up, where the Spartans conquered 57-22.
“We came into today starting aggressive and gritty right off the bat and we wanted to play our game,” said Spartan Mya McClain, who finished with 10 points. “Heading into IVL, we want to keep the same intensity, keep that same fire under us, and just set the tone from the beginning.”
The Spartans were led by Galilea Serrano, who added 15 points to the win, followed by Moyra Garcia with 12 points, and Addison Zavala's 9 points.
The Eagles were led by Jenny Sanches, who led the team with 12 points.
“The girls played hard, never quit, gave it their 100% and we will continue working hard during practice,” said Eagles' Head Coach Nelly Sullivan. “We are a young program, but the girls stick together, love what they do, and are ready to give it their all every day.”
The Brawley Wildcats also played on Friday, January 8, falling to Yuma's Cibola Raiders, 71-26, in a non-league match up in Brawley.
As most girls basketball teams conclude most of their non-league schedule, the Imperial Valley and Desert leagues will begin to see action starting tomorrow, Monday, January 9.
In the Imperial Valley League (IVL), the Calexico Bulldogs will enter league play 10-6 overall, and host the Brawley Wildcats at home in Calexico. The two have met once this season with the Bulldogs defeating the Wildcats 53-42.
Later in the week, the IVL will see two Division I ranked schools – Imperial and Holtville high schools – hit the court on Wednesday, January 11. The highly anticipated match up comes after Imperial’s perfect 2021-2022 league record of 8-0.
The lady Vikings’ only league losses of the season were against the lady Tigers. The last time the two teams met, the Tigers survived the Vikings 45-43.
The Tigers enter IVL play this season with an overall record of 13-3, while the Vikings currently stand at 10-7.
Later on in the week, the Vikings will host the Brawley Wildcats, who are 6-13 overall, for their first meeting this season. The Vikings defeated the Wildcats during their two '21-'22 IVL match-ups.
The Spartans will hit the road for their first IVL match up as they take on the Bulldogs on Thursday, January 12, in Calexico.
In the Desert League (DL), all member teams will play tomorrow, Monday, January 9, starting with the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets (10-7 overall), traveling to take on the Southwest Eagles. The two teams have yet to meet this season but had four meetings during the '21-'22 season, all of which were won by the Yellow Jackets.
Also playing tomorrow, are the Vincent Memorial Scots, currently 5-1, against the Calipatria Hornets. The two teams have not met this season. The Hornets enter DL play with a 9-6 overall record. Despite not being in the same league during the '21-'22 season, the Scots and Hornets met twice, with the Hornets winning both match ups.
On Thursday, January 12, the Hornets will travel to Blythe to take on the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets, who they have yet to take on this season.
On Monday, January 9, the Bulldogs will host the Brawley Wildcats at 7 p.m. in Calexico, while the VMCHS Scots host the Calipat Hornets at 5 p.m. in Calexico.
