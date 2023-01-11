CALEXICO – The Calexico High School Bulldogs Girls Basketball Team (11-7, overall, 1-0, league) opened Imperial Valley League (IVL) play against the Brawley Union High School Wildcats (6-14, overall, 0-1, league), with the Bulldogs defeating the Wildcats 45-31.
The Bulldogs had Valeria Viveros finish with eight points, while Calexico’s Nicole Zhao added five points.
Karyssa Castillo led Brawley with eight points, followed by Wildcats Jaleyn Salceda with six points and Breanna Montano with five points.
“We distributed the ball a lot, we had some turnovers, but we were able to fix it,” said Bulldog Mia Borboa, “(We) came in aggressive and it was a great game,” Borboa, who added 15 points to the win, said.
The Bulldogs finished the first quarter with a seven-point lead, 16-9, but the Wildcats had their highest-scoring quarter in the second.
“We struggled in the first quarter but we found our chemistry in the second quarter, which helped us throughout since it is a big product of the game,” said Brawley’s Maliyah Jackson, who ended the game with four points.
The Wildcats scored eleven points in the second quarter, heading into halftime trailing by four points, 24-20.
The Bulldogs started the third quarter determined, holding the Wildcats to only three points as they stretched their lead to 14-point margin, 39-27.
“It was a tough night for us,” said Bulldog point guard Cecilia Costa. “They took the lead at one point but we were able to bounce back and take the win,” Costa said, who finished the game with 13 points.
The Wildcats’ defense held the Bulldogs to only six points in the final quarter, their lowest-scoring quarter of the night.
“We have learned to bond on and off the court,” Costa said, “which is something that helps us compete as one despite the challenges we face during the game.”
In Desert League play, the Vincent Memorial High Scots (5-2, overall, 0-1 DL) hosted the Calipatria High Hornets (10-6, overall, 1-0 DL), with the Hornets winning 50-42.
The Palo Verde Yellow Jackets (11-7 overall, 1-0 DL) defeated the Southwest Eagles 48-37 (3-11 overall, 0-1 DL).
“The mentality going into the rest of the week is that we have got to win, we have to go strong, and do our best,” Calexico’s Borboa said.
“For the league, we are focusing on getting our offense down and fixing the little things,” said the Wildcat’s Jackson. “We hope to get up there and compete.”
In IVL play, the Holtville Vikings will take on the Imperial Tigers today, Wednesday, January 11, in Imperial at 7 p.m.
Both IVL teams will return to the court on Thursday, January 12, where the Wildcats will travel to take on the Vikings in Holtville. In addition, the Bulldogs will host the Central Spartans in Calexico at 7 p.m.
