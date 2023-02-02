IMPERIAL VALLEY – The Calexico High School Bulldogs (15-9 overall, 4-2 IVL) survived the Central Union Spartans (12-12 overall, 1-4 IVL) by a score of 45-44 in the final minutes of their final league match of the season in El Centro.
The Bulldogs were led by Cecilia Costa 19 points, six assist, and four steals. Mia Borboa added 12 points, and five rebounds, while Leslie Herrera added seven rebounds to the defensive effort.
The Spartans' Briana Martin led with 11 points, Mya McClain had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Addison Zavala contributed 6 points to their one-point loss.
“It was a tough loss but girls played their butts off,” Central Head Coach Jason McClain said. “We didn't finish the job but had great energy off the bench and we are on to the next one."
Central took the early lead, up 9-2 after the first quarter, and headed into halftime with a nine point lead, 20-11.
“Coming into this game we knew it was going to be a tough one,” said Bulldogs Head Coach Amanda Briseño. “Central came out with a strong defense and hit shots offensively in the first half."
The Spartans maintained their lead through the third quarter starting the fourth quarter leading by five, 30-25.
“We dug ourselves in quite a hole starting the second half, but our girls offensively and defensively trusted our game plan,” Briseño said.
Calexico brought bite in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points on offense and chomping down on defense to hold the Spartans to 14 points to win the match up.
“Offensively, Cecilia Costa and Mia Borboa hit some clutch last-minute points,” Briseño said. “Defensively we were able to stop Central in the fourth.”
This win leaves the Bulldogs tied with the Holtville High Vikings at 4-2 in Imperial Valley League play.
On the east side of the Valley, the Imperial Tigers (20-4 Overall, 5-0 IVL) and Holtville Vikings (14-11 overall, 4-2 IVL) started close in Holtville, but the Tigers took hold of the game in the second half to win 41-20.
The Tigers saw a double-double from Sierra Morris with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Xiomara Cardona had nine points, five rebounds, steals, and assists.
For the Tigers, Amy Riley ended with eight rebounds and Nayeli Cardona had nine steals. The pair of each also added seven points to the 41-point win.
The Vikings had senior Demi Johnston lead defensively with 11 rebounds, followed by junior Vanessa Gonzalez with seven rebounds and six blocks.
On offense, the Vikings had senior Kamryn Walker add 6 points and six rebounds, while junior Jasmine Garewal had six points and seven rebounds.
The Tigers took a small, early lead starting the second quarter up on the Vikings, 9-7.
“We got off to a good start and had a lead in the second quarter but we weren’t able to respond when Imperial turned up the intensity level with their defense,” said Vikings Head Coach Murray Anderson.
The Tigers bolstered their lead on the 'Vikes by 18-13 heading into the half.
“We started slow," said Tigers Head Coach Rich Ponchione. "(The Vikings) are a good team and we knew it was going to be a battle ... anytime we play them we expect them to give us their best shot, so we prepared for that.”
“The first quarter we struggled," Ponchione said. "There were a lot of loose balls but both I and Coach Cardona kept on reminding them to focus, and execute the little things.”
Despite the back-and-forth, the Tigers extended their lead to nine, with a score of 26-17 to start the fourth quarter.
The Tigers had the highest scoring quarter in the fourth and closed out the win with 15 points in the final eight minutes, with Imperial winning 41-20.
“You can’t give a quality team like that extra chances,” Anderson said. "We battled but (Imperial) is a well-run team with leaders on the court and you can’t make the mistakes we made and hope to beat a well-coached team.
“We try to move the ball and make sure it hits both sides of the court so that includes making sure we are moving, running, and executing those little things on offense, and defense,” Ponchione said.
Teams will return to the court on Friday, February 3, where the Imperial Tigers will take on the Calexico Bulldogs at Varner Gym in Calexico, and the Brawley Union High Wildcats will host the Central Spartans in Brawley. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
