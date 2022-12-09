EL CENTRO – The Central Union High School Girls’ Basketball team hosted the Calipatria High School Hornets for their second meeting of the 2022-2023 season, with the Hornets defeating the Spartans 32-30.
The two met over the weekend during the Imperial Valley Invitational Girls’ Basketball Tournament, where the Spartans dominated the Hornets 39-17.
“We had an idea of what we needed to improve on,” Calipatria’s Luna Cervantes said. “We focused on our defense, making sure we were aggressive and aware of the shooters.”
Going into Wednesday’s game, the Hornets focused on developing their offense and “moving and passing the ball more,” she said.
“Today we did well on defense, stayed aggressive, played hard, and bounced back from the loss,” said Hornet Marcella Lyerly.
The Spartans and Hornets are familiar foes as the two had five different match ups during the 2021-2022 season, with the Spartans winning each meeting.
This season brought some changes for the Hornets as they are being led by first-year Head Coach Isaiah Spence.
“We have a new coach and lost a lot of seniors,” Cervantes said. “As seniors, we have stepped up and still have a good chance of doing well this season.”
Despite the two being CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference member schools, they will not be meeting again during the ‘22-’23 regular season.
Unlike last season where the Hornets and Spartans were both parts of the Desert League, for the 2022-2023 season the Spartans have moved to the Imperial Valley League. In the IVL Central will face the Brawley Wildcats, Calexico Bulldogs, Holtville Vikings, and Imperial Tigers.
“I am looking forward to working together with my teammates, fixing all the little stuff, and becoming the team I know we can be,” said Central’s Galilea Serrano.
The Hornets will remain part of the Desert League and will continue to compete alongside the Vincent Memorial Scots, Palo Verde Valley Yellow Jackets, and Southwest Eagles.
Another change for the Hornets this season is the switch from Division V to Division IV, which creates the opportunity for the two teams to meet during the CIF-SDS Division IV playoffs.
The Calipatria Hornets will return to the court today, Friday, December 9, as they host the Castle Park High School Trojans at 6:00 p.m. in Calipatria.
The Spartans will hit the court on Monday, December 12, as they travel to take on the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks at 7 p.m. in Yuma, Arizona.
