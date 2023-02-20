Four of an unprecedented seven Southeastern Conference teams who played in this past weekend’s CIF-San Diego Section girls basketball divisional playoffs quarterfinal round have advanced to this week’s semifinal round.
Now just one win away from competing for a CIF Divisional championship are the D-I Imperial High Tigers, the D-IV Central High Spartans and Palo Verde High Yellow Jackets, and the D-V Southwest High Eagles.
Locally on Saturday afternoon, February 18, the Division I second-seeded Imperial Tigers jumped out to a 34-21 halftime lead, then cruising to a 55-36 victory over the ten-seed, Eastlake of Chula Vista, at the Tigers' Gym.
Offensively Imperial was led by the Cardona sisters, with sophomore Nayeli Cardona scoring 19 points including five three-pointers, and senior Xiomara Cardona notching 13 points and four assists.
The Tigers also received strong performances in the paint from Amy Riley with her 12 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocked shots, while Sierra Morris added 11 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks.
“Both Nayeli and Amy did so much … Nayeli was ill and not feeling well but she was popping threes,” Imperial Coach Rich Ponchione said. “Amy doesn’t always score a lot but she does the intangibles ... especially defense, and she held their best player to 14 points … and she scored too.”
Riley credited Ponchione with having the team prepared and prepping her with specificity.
“Honestly our coach prepared us and told me stay on her right side as that was her dominant one and it let me stay a step ahead,” Riley said. “I’m more of a defensive player but when I get rebounds and score or pass to a teammate, that’s rewarding.”
With the victory Imperial has already earned a bid into the CIF State basketball playoffs were they made the championship game last year in Sacramento, falling to Northern California’s Branson High in Division IV.
“We definitely did what we wanted to do today which was play our best," Ponchione said, "and we always want to play the best to know what we need to improve on. They like to challenge themselves and they want to get back to State.”
Imperial will continue its quest for the CIF D-I title Tuesday night, February 21, when they host the third-seeded Rancho Bernardo High School at 7 p.m.
Saturday night the CIF D-IV playoffs also featured a local quarterfinal matchup of the second-seeded Central Spartans hosting the seventh-seeded Calipatria Hornets, with the Spartans turning a 25-22 halftime lead into a 49-38 victory.
“I knew we needed to play a tough game because it’s CIF and it’s not going to get any easier,” Central Coach Jason McClain said. “The team came out and took over and our defensive intensity stayed the same throughout the game, but we played a little sharper on offense in the second half.”
For Central, sophomore Janelle Thomas dominated the paint with 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Brianna Martin had 11 points, Gali Serrano had eight points, and Mya McClain added seven points and eight rebounds.
Caipatria’s Marcella Lyerly led the Hornets with 11 points, six rebounds, seven blocks and three assists, and Michelle Trejo scored nine points with seven rebounds, while Brianna Camacho added seven points.
“We played tough but we also missed some big opportunities at the basket,” Calipatria Coach Isaiah Spence said.
Central will now play in a D-IV playoff semifinal game, hosting the sixth-seeded Patrick Henry High on Wednesday night, February 22, at the Spartan Gym at 7 p.m.
Playing at home on Saturday night after pulling off a major upset in San Diego last Wednesday, the Division V twelfth-seeded Southwest High Eagles girls defeated the thirteenth-seeded Kearny High Komets by a score of 58-40.
At the Eagles’ Gym, Southwest’s Jenny Sanchez scored a team-high 16 points, followed closely by Christian Gonzalez with 15 points, and Aessa Macdonough with 14 points.
Coupled with the Eagles' win Wednesday night, February15, over fifth-seeded Cambridge School in Rancho Santa Fe, the Eagles victory finds them in the semifinals Tuesday night, February 21, facing D-IV's top-seeded Valhalla High in Spring Valley.
“It was a really good game for us," Southwest Coach Nelly Sullivan said. "My girls played aggressively and with heart. They are ready for the semifinals.”
Saturday night in Blythe, D-IV top-seeded Palo Verde downed Escondido Charter, 64-58. Last year’s CIF D-V champion Yellow Jackets will now host fourth-seeded University City High in a semifinal game on Wednesday, February 22, at 7 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets dominated the first half and led 37-24 at halftime behind 16 points.
“This was probably our best game all year as Escondido Charter did a great job throwing in various offenses and changing up their defense,” Palo Verde Coach Irma Gonzalez said. “But we were ready for them. The girl’s adjustments on the fly proved they were ready for anything they threw at us.”
For the game, Charlotte Dagnino added ten rebounds and six assists, while Baylee Johnson had ten points and eight assists, and Jessica Walton led the ‘Jackets with 13 rebounds and eight points.
In addition to Calipatria, two more teams – the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots and the Calexico High Bulldogs – fell out of the CIF playoff picture over the weekend, joining Holtville and Brawley in losing their opening-round games last Wednesday.
The CIF's D-IV second-seeded Vincent Memorial played a home game on Friday night, and in a tale of two halves, leading at halftime 30-29, only to be outscored 33-14 in the second half, losing to sixth-seeded Patrick Henry High, by a final score of 62-44.
For Coach Sabino Martinez’s Scots’, Paola Longoria scored 22 points and pulled down six rebounds, had five blocked shots and three steals, while Dafne Borunda added 10 points, three steals and three assists, and two blocks.
In the D-III playoffs Saturday night in El Cajon at Steele Canyon High, the third-seeded Jaguars defeated the sixth-seeded Calexico High Bulldogs, rallying in the fourth quarter for a 34-28 Jaguars win.
The two teams meet in early December with Steele Canyon winning 51-30, but Saturday night the Bulldogs showed they were an improved teams going into the playoffs as they never lost contact in a defensive battle, trailing the Jaguars 20-19 going into the fourth quarter.
“We came out short but I feel we have a lot of reasons to be proud and as a team," Calexico Coach Amanda Briseño said. "They hustled, never backed down, and gave their all to the end, and that’s what being a Bulldog is all about. We celebrate our improvements."
For the Bulldogs, Mia Borboa lead the offense with 12 points while adding six rebounds and five blocked shots, while the Bulldogs' Cecilia Costa had seven points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
