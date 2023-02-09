IMPERIAL – The Imperial High School Tigers girls basketball team defeated the Brawley Wildcats, 55-21, to keep the Tigers undefeated in Imperial Valley league play.
The Tigers’ win was an all-around team effort, headlined by Sierra Morris’ double-double, with 18 points and ten rebounds. Tigers’ Nayeli Cardona added 14 points, five rebounds, and six steals to the win, followed by Xiomara Cardona’s defensive effort with six steals, five rebounds, and four steals.
Brawley sophomore Breanna Montano led the Wildcats’ offensive effort with 10 points.
The Tigers developed an early lead in the first quarter, starting the second period leading 20-4. Imperial extended their lead, ending the third quarter up by a 30-point margin.
Imperial currently leads Imperial Valley League play with a 7-0 record. The Tigers have one game left before claiming the league championship title.
The Brawley Wildcats have already finished league play and ended the season with a 6-21 overall record, and a 0-8 IVL record.
Both teams will await their respective playoff seeding and potential match ups, which will be determined over the weekend.
The Imperial Tigers will compete in CIF San Diego Section Division I playoffs, while the Brawley Wildcats, along with the Calexico High Bulldogs, prepare for the Division III postseason.
The Tigers will close out league play against the Central Spartans today, Thursday, February 9, in Imperial at 7 p.m.
