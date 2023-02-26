Girls Basketball: 'Jackets sting Spartans in four point win

CHULA VISTA – In a CIF San Diego Section All-Southeastern Conference Division IV girls championship game, the Palo Verde High Yellow Jackets defeated the Central Union High Spartans by a score of 47-43 at Otay Ranch High School here Friday night, February 24.
For Palo Verde, the game was exactly one year after the core of the Yellow Jacket team had played for the CIF D-V championship in 2022 when they defeated Sweetwater High School, 55-45.
“I think it definitely helped with our conference to have played last year,” Palo Verde Coach Irma Gonzalez said. “One of the girls pointed out that it was exactly a year to the day that we won and that put the girls at ease and that was key to them feeling like we could do it again.”
While the two teams battled through three games for the Desert League championship in 2022, this season Central moved to the Imperial Valley League and they played one game, with Palo Verde also winning in a four point victory, 46-42.
“We are mostly the same girls who battled last year for the Desert League,” Central Coach Jason McClain said. “Familiarity does breed some comfort but this season we tended to play better against out-of-the-Valley teams than teams we knew.”
Palo Verde went into the game with a similar outlook.
“We play Central time and again and it’s a coin toss every time. We’ve had our losses to them,” Gonzalez said. “We knew what we were up against and after our game this season we knew might see them again … we felt that we knew what we had to do and if we played our game we would be OK.”
In the game, Central grabbed the early lead behind seniors Briana Martin, who had two-three pointers, and Moyra Garcia, who added another trey, powering the Spartans to a 15-4 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
“Breanna helps us build the early lead and Moyra was our usual leader on the court,” McClain said. “Our other senior starter, Gali (Galilea Serrano) got into early foul trouble but came on late … they all knew it could be their last game and brought their best energy.”
Palo Verde dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Spartans 18-5, taking a 22-20 half time lead.
“There is no question we came out ready to play and we were up and in control in the first quarter,” McClain said, pointing the fact that Central was called for eight fouls to two for Palo Verde.
“We were suddenly in foul trouble in the second quarter and changed who we had in the game and how the girls played the second half and we lost our edge,” McClain said.
The second half again saw Central and Palo Verde going just about shot-for-shot, with Palo Verde adding a point to their lead to make it 33-30 at the end of the third quarter.
Palo Verde took a seven point 40-33 lead midway through the fourth quarter before Central junior Mya McClain sank two of her five free throws to cut the 'Jacket's lead to 40-35.
McClain would make 5-of-6 free throws in the fourth period and 6-of-8 for the game.
“When I get a rebound, I’m trying to go up strong and either get a layup or get fouled because I’m a good free-shooter and practice doing the same things to developing muscle memory,” Mya McClain said. “It gives me confidence that I’ll knock down at least one, and it was really important that I hit those for the team to put us in a position to win … unfortunately I didn’t get to shoot as many free throws as I thought I should.”
McClain scored ten points and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds as part of Central’s low-post duo, along with sophomore Janelle Thomas who had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
“Mya has a tendency to knock down the free throws … she likes the pressure, loves the crowd noise, she stays calm and makes shots,” Jason McClain said. “Mya and Janelle have been taking care of business on the boards for us, they are my twin towers and they take care of the middle on offense and defense.”
With two and half minutes left in the game, Palo Verde again built a seven-point lead, 44-37, before McClain hit two more free-throws. Palo Verde’s Ruby Felix hit a three-pointer to put the ‘Jackets up, 47-39, and the Spartans ultimately could not close the gap.
The Yellow Jackets were led by junior cousins MaryJane Dagnino, who scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half along with two three-pointers, and Charlotte Dagnino, who scored 9 of her 11 points in the first half.
“In the second half of the season MJ lost her a shot a little but the last few games she found it again, and she was shooting with confidence in the second half,” Gonzalez said. “Charley our anchor, she’s our coach on the court … rebounds and assists are big for her and she’s looking to get everyone involved but she’ll shoot.“
Palo Verde will now advance to the Southern California Regional Championship playoff portion of the CIF State Basketball Championship Tournament.
