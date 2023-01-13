IMPERIAL – The Imperial High School Tigers Girls Basketball Team (15-3 overall, 1-0 league) opened Imperial Valley League (IVL) play against the Holtville High Vikings (10-8 overall, 0-1 league), with the Tigers overcoming the Vikings 54-21.
“Coach Murray Anderson has developed a great program and they are our rival and really good competition,” Tigers Head Coach Rich Ponchione said, “so we prepared and knew we had to play hard.”
Imperial was led by sisters Xiomara Cardona with 12 points, four rebounds, and three steals, and Nayeli Cardona, who had nine points and four rebounds to the Tigers’ win.
“Some of the highlights were definitely our defense,” said Imperial player Sierra Morris. “We felt that was a key factor to winning this game,” she said, contributing 17 points, nine rebounds, and two steals herself, to the win.
“Since we have been playing together for so long there is definitely chemistry there and we have seen each other at our highs and downs so it all just falls into place,” Morris said.
Leading the Vikings’ defense was Demi Johnston, who finished a tough game with seven rebounds, while Holtville’s Jasmine Garewal, Skylar Hanson, and Julia Moreno added four rebounds a piece.
The Tigers asserted their defensive dominance from the start of the first half, as they finished the big cats finished the first quarter with a nine-point lead over the Vikings, 14-5.
The Tigers saw a significant defensive performance from Amy Riley, who ended the night with 12 rebounds and three blocks.
They maintained the defensive pressure in the second quarter, heading into halftime with Imperial leading Holtville 25-5.
“Give all the credit to the Tigers and the fantastic defense they played,” Holtville Head Coach Murray Anderson said. “They don’t make it easy to get open shots and force you to do things outside your comfort area.”
“When we did get some open shots I thought we rushed them knowing the defense was coming at us,” Anderson said.
To start the third quarter, the Vikings saw offensive efforts from Demi Johnston and Julia Moreno, and began the fourth quarter trailing 37-11.
Vanessa Gonzalez added to the Vikings’ attempted comeback with six points and five rebounds.
During the fourth quarter, the Vikings saw six points from Kamryn Walker, who finished the game with 11 points, three steals, and four rebounds.
“On offense, they know what they want to do and their point guard Xiomara gets them in the right spots to execute the plan,” Anderson said. “We will make adjustments and try to be better the next time we play them.”
The two will meet again in Holtville for their final league match up in late January.
Both teams will return to the court tomorrow, Saturday, January 14, as the Vikings will take on Mount Miguel High School, and the Tigers will attempt to keep their momentum as they take on Torrey Pines in a non-league match up.
In IVL play, the Imperial Tigers will host the Calexico Bulldogs on Tuesday, January 17 at 7 p.m. in Imperial.
The Holtville Vikings will continue IVL play against the Central Spartans on Thursday, January 19, at 7 p.m. in El Centro.
