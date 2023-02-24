IMPERIAL VALLEY – The Imperial Tigers, Central Union Spartans, and Palo Verde Yellow Jackets high schools’ girls basketball teams secured advancement to their respective CIF Divisional Championship games, scheduled for today, Friday, February 24.
The Tigers defeated Rancho Bernardo, 38-36, despite the Broncos outsourcing the Tigers, 13-12, in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers were led by Sierra Morris with 12 points and seven rebounds, followed by Xiomara Cardona’s nine points and six rebounds, and Georgia Gomez’s seven points and four rebounds.
“We started great and held them to zero for a while in the first quarter,” said Imperial head coach Rich Ponchione. “We watched a lot of film, prepared for their blue-print defense, and focused on protecting the ball.”
The Tigers went into halftime tied with the Broncos 15-all. To end the third, the Tigers hedged a three-point lead over the Broncos, 26-23.
Concluding the fourth quarter, the Tigers maintained their lead behind a three-pointer by Georgia Gomez and a layup by Nayeli Cardona in the final minutes.
“Going into Friday we have a few things to clean up, but overall we are proud of the team and their ability to make history by reaching a Division I championship appearance,” Ponchione said. “It was a tough game but these tight games teach you a lot, especially when it comes to the end of the game management.”
In the D-IV bracket, the Central Spartans defeated Patrick Henry High by a score of 44-33.
The Spartans roster was led by Briana Martin with 14 points, Moyra Garcia added 11 points, six rebounds, and seven assists, while Mya McClain and Janelle Thomas each contributed seven points to the Spartan win.
“Tough game but great defensive effort, especially in the second half,” said Spartans Head Coach Jason McClain, “Bri Martin came alive and led us to victory, scoring 14 second-half points. Mya McClain and Janelle Thomas both dominated the boards, and Moyra Garcia kept attacking.”
After a back-and-forth in the first quarter, the Spartans headed into halftime with a one-point lead over the Patriots, 17-16. The Spartans had their highest-scoring quarter in the third with 16 points and held the Patriots to seven points.
To close out the fourth, the Spartans maintained their 10-point lead and secured an advancement to the D-IV championship for Central.
Over in Blythe the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets were also battling for a championship berth, battling it out with University City High in double-overtime. The Yellow Jackets eventually stung-down the Centurions by a score of 71-65.
The Yellow Jackets’ offense was led by Charlotte Dagnino’s 19 points, while Mary Jane Dagnino had 18 points, Ruby Felix added 11 points, and Jessica Walton contributed 10 points.
“This game was a battle,” said Palo Verde Head Coach Irma Gonzalez. “Both teams were not giving up and were equally matched. There was a time where the girls looked defeated and we started to feel like we are letting the game slip away.”
Despite trailing by four going into halftime, 27-24, the Yellow Jackets tied it up in the fourth quarter to head into the first overtime.
“In the end we managed to get a few key buckets,” Gonzalez said. “Ruby helped with a 3-pointer in the first overtime, and free throws helped us in the second overtime to get us the win.”
The former 2021-2022 Desert League Co-Champions Central Spartans and Palo Verde Yellow Jackets will face off against each other in the D-IV championship today, Friday, February 24.
In D-V, the Southwest Eagles girls concluded their season after falling short against Valhalla during the D-V semi-final match, with a final score of 31-55 with Valhalla triumphant.
“Making it to the semifinals was proof that hard work pays off,” said Eagles Head Coach Nelly Sullivan. “The girls demonstrated that they have what it takes to succeed.”
“We will continue to grow and evolve in the coming seasons,” Sullivan said. “I believe these young women have the commitment, determination, and self-discipline to become better every single day. The sky’s the limit,” said the Eagles’ coach.
Today, Friday, February 24, all three teams are set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. The Imperial Tigers are scheduled to take the court against Mater Dei Catholic at St. Augustine High School, while the Central Spartans and Palo Verde Yellow Jackets face off against each other at Otay Ranch High School in Chula Vista.
