IMPERIAL VALLEY — The Imperial High Tigers won their tenth straight game of the 2022-2023 season defeating the Yuma Catholic High Shamrocks 47-34 to capture the championship for the second annual Imperial Valley Invitational Girls' Basketball Tournament, Saturday night, December 3, at the Tiger Gym.
The IV Invitational was co-hosted by Holtville and Imperial high schools, the tournament being created in 2021 by Vikings' Coach Murray Anderson and Tigers' Coach Rich Ponchione, with each school hosting pool play and the championship game alternating every year.
“The tournament is so early in the season it helps us coaches kind of figure out our rotations,” Anderson said. ”With four games in two days coaches are forced to go deep into their bench and a lot of girls get valuable court time.”
After going undefeated in three pool play games, Imperial representing Pool B jumped out to a 25-11 half-time lead over Pool A’s Yuma Catholic, outscoring the Shamrocks 18-4 in the second quarter.
Yuma Catholic dominated the third quarter 12-4 before Imperial pulled way to the victory with a seven-point fourth quarter margin, led by Tiger seniors Sierra Morris and Xiomara Cardona with 17 and 14 points, respectively.
“We were feeling each out in the first quarter and in the second quarter we were able to create some turnovers and get some easy baskets,” Ponchione said. “In the third quarter, we just started the flat, they were taking their time on the press and we were cold … in the fourth quarter we hit back-to-back three’s by Neyeli (Cardona) and Angie (So), and that got us through.”
Sierra Morris was named the IV Invitational’s MVP while Neyeli Cardona and senior Amy Riley were named to the All-Tournament team, along the Valley’s Holtville senior Skylar Hanson and Palo Verde junior Charlotte Dagnino.
“It’s been a real nice start to the season and what we expected with our starters back from last season,” Ponchione, who led the Tigers to their first-ever 2021 CIF-State Southern California Regional championship and an appearance in the CIF State Championship game in Sacramento.
“Having three seniors with experience coming off the bench has helped too, especially in tournaments where you need to use your bench,” the coach said.
With Imperial hosting Pool B, the Tigers kicked off tournament action on Friday, December 2, with a pair of victories, downing the Palo Verde High Yellow Jackets 61-20, later capping the night's play with a 55-8 win over the Brawley Wildcats.
Meanwhile the same Friday in Pool A games at Holtville High, Yuma Catholic opened their season and the IV Invitational with wins over the Central Spartans 56-41 and the host Vikings 49-38.
Both Imperial and Yuma Catholic picked up pool play wins on Saturday morning, December 3, with Imperial downing the Calexico High Bulldogs 50-7, while Yuma Catholic defeated the Calipatria High Hornets.
Third place at the IV Invitational was garnered by Holtville, who jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead on their home court, defeating Palo Verde by a final score of 44-31 behind Hanson’s 16 points, including five three-pointers, and seven rebounds.
In pool A play, Holtville picked up an opening game victory over Calipatria 49-27 and a 29-17 win over Central, while the Yellow Jackets – under coach Irma Gonzalez – finished fourth, having wins over Calexico 43-29 and Brawley 59-44.
Central took home the fifth place trophy under Coach Jason McClain, defeating Amanda Briseno’s Calexico Bulldogs after both claimed wins in pool play Friday night. The Spartans picked up their second tournament victory after beating Calipatria 39-17, while the Bulldogs downed Brawley 53-42,.
Capturing seventh place at the IV Invitational for new Hornets' Coach Isaiah Spence was Calipatria, the Hornets downing Brawley by a score of 41-24.
