GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tigers take runner-up in Division 1 title tilt

SAN DIEGO – A sluggish first half doomed the Imperial High School girls basketball team as the second-seeded Tigers fell, 58-43, to top-seeded Mater Dei Catholic of Chula Vista in the CIF San Diego Section Division I championship game at St. Augustine High School here on Friday, February 24.
Trailing 7-5 in the opening quarter, the Tigers (26-5 overall) gave up nine straight points and found themselves down 16-5 with 2:20 left in the first period, after the Crusaders’ Kaylee Muckerman hit three consecutive three-pointers.
“They (Crusaders) beat us to everything and we were just slow to open the game,” said Rich Ponchione, Imperial’s longtime head coach. “We had the right game plan but I think the girls were too amped up and just couldn’t calm down early in the game.”
Mater Dei closed out the first quarter up 18-9, then opened the second quarter on a 10-3 run to build a 28-12 lead with 2:25 left in the first half. The Crusaders took a 34-18 lead into the halftime locker room.
“We didn’t have very good communication early in the game,” said 18-year-old Amy Riley, the Tigers’ senior center. “(The Crusaders) are a really good team and they had great shooters but we didn’t get out and contest those early shots like we should have.”
Imperial, the undefeated (8-0) Imperial Valley League champions, mounted a brief rally early in the third quarter, opening the second half on a 9-4 run to cut the lead to 38-27 with 5:13 left in the quarter. The Crusaders responded and bumped the lead back to 15 at 43-28 over the next two minutes.
“They spread the floor well and moved the ball better than teams we normally play, and obviously they were big and long and athletic,” said 17-year-old senior Sierra Morris, who led the Tigers with 18 points and 11 rebounds. “We hurt ourselves with a lack of communication on the defensive end tonight.”
Riley finished with 10 points for Imperial, while senior Xiomara Cardona had seven points and sophomore Nayeli Cardona chipped in with six points.
The Tigers found themselves in the same predicament last season, losing in the CIF SDS Division II championship game to Fallbrook, then going on to win the CIF Southern California Regional title before losing in the CIF-State Division IV championship game in Sacramento.
“This is going to be tough to get over. Us seniors really wanted that CIF banner,” Morris said. “This one is going to sting for a while, but come Monday we will get back into it at practice and focus on the bigger picture and try to make another run to state.”
The top four teams from CIF SDS Division I automatically qualify for the Southern California Regional playoffs, so Imperial will find out on Sunday what division it will compete in and what seed and opponent the Tigers will get when the regionals open on Tuesday, February 28.
“I think it’s going to be tough because we won’t be back in Division IV, we’ll probably be in Division III,” Ponchione said. “But prior to tonight we’d been playing at a really high level, and if we can get back to that level, hopefully we can make some things happen again like last year,” the coach said.
