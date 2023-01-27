HOLTVILLE – The Calexico High School Bulldogs girls basketball team and the Holtville High Vikings met for their first Imperial Valley meeting, where the Vikings defeated the Bulldogs 41-23.
Holtville’s Demi Johnston finished the night on the cusp of a triple-double with 12 points, 20 rebounds, and nine steals. The small forward’s defensive effort was followed by Vanessa Gonzalez with 11 rebounds and Skylar Hanson’s eight rebounds.
The Bulldogs had Mia Borboa leading the charge with 14 points and six rebounds, Valeria Viveros ended with 12 rebounds, and Cecilia Costa contributed six rebounds and three assists.
On defense, the Vikings had Julia Moreno add 14 points and five rebounds, while Kamryn Walker finished with 12 points, six rebounds, and six assists.
The two teams got off to a slow start as each only scored two points during the first quarter, heading into the second quarter at an even 2-2.
“Basketball is a game where if you can lock down defensively, you are never really out of a game,” Holtville Head Coach Murray Anderson said. “We had to keep plugging away with our offense while maintaining a tough defensive effort.”
At the set of the second quarter the Vikings found their rhythm and headed into halftime up on Calexico, 15-8.
“I felt we brought great energy to the beginning of the game,” Bulldogs Head Coach Amanda Briseño said. “Both teams battled, and our defense was engaged and doing all the right things. We fell into a bit of trouble with turnovers offensively, and Holtville came out the second half with some better offense.”
The third quarter saw a battle from both sides, as Calexico’s Costa added a layup in the final minutes to keep the game within a 10-point margin heading into the fourth quarter.
“Games like this, I am just focusing on doing my job wherever I am playing,” said Bulldog forward Mia Borboa. “Driving in, taking jump shots, and just looking to pass the ball to my teammates when they are open.”
The Vikings started the fourth quarter up, 25-15.
The fourth quarter brought out a defensive battle from both sides, yet the Vikings continued to build on their momentum, scoring 16 points in the final quarter to secure the win, 41-23.
The Vikings’ Demi Johnston is currently Holtville’s leading rebounder, averaging 12 rebounds per game.
“I just tell myself that no one is going to get that rebound over me, and having that mindset helps me push through tough situations,” she said.
“Basketball is a game of failures: Shots are missed and each team is getting rebounds, so we know that if we miss this one, we have to get the next one,” Johnston said.
“A win is always great so we hope to keep this momentum going into next week,” she said. “We have a few big games, so it’s about just going in strong, and giving it our all.”
“Moving forward, we have a lot to look forward to in this second round of IVL,” said Calexico’s Briseño. “It will be a battle between all teams, and I’m excited for what’s to come from this team and the future of our program.”
The Bulldogs return to the court today, Friday, January 27, as they take on the Brawley Wildcats in Brawley at 7 p.m.
The Vikings will host the Imperial Tigers on Tuesday, January 31, at 7 p.m.
