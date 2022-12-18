HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School Vikings Girls' Basketball Team hosted the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets for their second meeting this season, with the Vikings overcoming the Yellow Jackets, 62-37.
Offensively, the Vikings were led by senior Kamryn Walker, who finished with 27 points, four steals, six rebounds, and six assists, followed by senior Skylar Hanson, who contributed 18 points and nine rebounds.
Defensively, the Vikings were led by junior Vanessa Gonzalez who finished with nine rebounds and six blocks, with senior Julia Moreno adding six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Junior Jasmine Garewal also finished with eight rebounds.
The two teams met earlier this preseason during the Imperial Valley Invitational Girls' Basketball Tournament, where the Vikings defeated the Yellow Jackets 44-31.
Despite the two being CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference schools, the two will not be meeting again this season.
The Vikings will continue to compete in the Imperial Valley League, while the Yellow Jackets compete in the Desert League. Similarly, the two will compete in different divisional playoffs, with the Vikings being ranked in D-I and the Yellow Jackets in D-IV.
The Yellow Jackets will host Ramona High School Monday, December 19 in Blythe at 7 p.m.
The Vikings will return to the court on Tuesday, December 20 as they take on Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego as part of the El Cajon Valley Brave Winter Classic starting at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.