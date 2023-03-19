The CIF San Diego Section's Southeastern Conference witnessed a number of firsts across the 2022-2023 its winter sports seasons, and girls soccer was no exception with the Imperial Valley and Desert Leagues Coach of the Year awards going to first time recipients.
For the Southwest High Eagles girls soccer team, it was a year of 'firsts' indeed, with the Eagles finishing runner-ups in the CIF Division V playoffs, falling to Madison High in their first-ever championship match 1-0, after capturing their first Desert League title under fifth-year coach Edgar Mendez.
For the Eagles' efforts, Southwest garnered the Desert League Coach of the Year award for Mendez, and Southwest junior Emma Perez was named the Desert League's 2023 Player of the Year.
“This is the first time we have won the league since I became coach,” said Mendez, who took over in the pre-COVID season of 2019. “We lost to the league title game to Calexico last year in 2022.”
When asked how he felt about Southwest's achievements in 2023, Mendez was quick to praise his assistants.
“I feel like I'm really sharing this award with my assistant Carlos (Lopez) and my JV coach Lesile (Ruiz),“ Mendez said. “It's Southwest's first-ever appearance in a girls soccer finals and we all have been building the program together.”
One of the key building blocks for Southwest, according to Mendez, was Perez, as Perez led a group of eight underclassmen who were named to the 2023 All Desert League First and Second Teams.
“The core of the team is juniors and younger players, and we based our all-league selections on how they did on the field,” Mendez said. “Emma is committed to soccer and the team as a captain and was our top player based on points, followed by Lorenia (Marco), Isabella (Romo), and Jannine (Cobian), our goal keeper.”
Representing the Imperial Valley on the 2023 All Desert League Girls Soccer First Team where the four Southwest juniors: Perez, Cobian, Marco and Romo. The lady Eagles were joined the First Team by the Vincent Memorial Catholic High junior Viviana Morales.
The Valley's All Desert League Second Team members were Southwest junior Alondra Rubio, sophomore Maiya Ruiz and Eagle freshmen Kayla Navar and Ninnel Pelayo. The quad of Second Team Eagles are joined by Vincent Memorial sophomore Ivanna Sanchez.
Also named to the Desert League First Team were three players from second place Palo Verde High – PV sophomores Mia Peterson and Ariana Milke and freshman Avyna Perez. PV senior Julissa Cano and juniors Hiedi Jorgenson and Nadya Diaz were named to the DL Second Team.
In addition, in 2023 Borrego Springs High and West Shores High joined the Southeastern Conference for girls soccer. Borrego's seniors Leslie Hernandez and Shantell Fuentes as well as sophomore Valentina Villareal joined the First Team. West Shores sophomore Angela Delgado was also named to the Desert League's First Team. Second Team members included Borrego Springs senior Jazmile Lopez, sophomore Ailine Arias and freshman Anabell Gonzalez, as well as West Shores senior Katrina Romero.
The 2023 girls soccer season was also a first for the Imperial Valley League as Central High's Coach of the Year, Francisco Lopez, Jr., won the honor in his first season as head coach after leading the Spartans to the IVL title.
Lopez took over the Central program after spending the past four seasons as assistant coach to his brother, Ramon Lopez, who retired in 2022 after twenty years as the CUHS girls soccer coach.
“It was nice to be selected for head coach and I felt a big responsibility when I took over as Ramon," Francisco Lopez said, "(Ramon) had won the IVL championship six years in a row and it was supposed to be a rebuilding year."
Lopez guided the Spartans to an overall record of 15-8-1, sweeping the IVL, 8-0.
“What it took was to get some new girls into the system and ready to play,” Lopez said. “And it took getting some leadership from my returning girls, who knew what it took ... they did and the others followed.”
One of those leaders was Central senior left-wing Emily Lopez. Emily Lopez was named the IVL 2023 Player of the Year.
“She was a huge help in explaining to the girls what I expected in practice, and really helped when she was on the field during the matches,” Lopez said. “She's dedicated ... she started playing at three years old... and she loves the sport. As a father and a coach it is nice to see her rewarded for all her hard work.”
Joining Lopez on the 2023 All IVL Girls Soccer First Team were Spartan senior Leslie Linarez, junior Katia Mejia and sophomore Ariana Peraza. Also joining the IVC First Team are three seniors from the second place Imperial High Tigers: Denisa Aregon, Vivian Espino, and Mariah Moore, as well as three Calexico High Bulldogs in senior Madelyn Ochoa and sophomores Amy Garcia and Victoria Acuna. Holtville High senior Jazmine Castro and Brawley High sophomore Monserrat Alzate also joined the First Team.
The 2023 All IVL Girls Soccer Second Team includes four Central High juniors in Amber Miranda, Camila Munguia, Jarethzy Lopez, and Ashley Romero; from the Imperial Tigers: senior Mykenzie Wright, junior Arely Ortega, and freshman Jimena Valdovinos; Calexico Bulldogs senior Perla Juarez, junior Yaireth Uriostegui and freshman Mariana Marquez; as well as two juniors in Holtville's Lillian Strahm and Brawley's Nala Quinones.
