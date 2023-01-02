CALEXICO – The 2022 Francis W. Parker Cup Girls' Varsity Soccer Tournament saw five local teams compete in either Varsity Flight I or Varsity Flight II division at the end of December.
Despite most games being played at Francis W. Parker High School, the Varsity Flight II match up between the Calexico Bulldogs and the Imperial Tigers allowed for a local battle on Calexico's field, where the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 2-0. Alpha Borumen and Amy Garcia each scored one goal for the Bulldogs.
The Tigers and Bulldogs each faced the Foothills Christian High School Knights to kickoff tournament play, and both fell to the Knights, 5-0.
Other CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference teams which participated in the Varsity Flight II division of the tournament included Holtville, Brawley Union, and Palo Verde high schools.
The Yellow Jackets were swatted down, 10-0, by Vista High School during the first match of the tournament. The Holtville Vikings defeated Palo Verde 4-2, with Holtville meeting Vista High School in their second game of the tournament.
In the first match of the tournament, the Brawley Wildcats fell to High Tech High School, 1-0, and later to Hoover High, 3-0.
The Central Spartans, who are competing in the Varsity Flight I division, fell 5-1 to Francis W. Parker High School, and faced Patrick Henry High for their second match up of the tournament.
Parker Cup Tournament play will continue today, Monday, January 2, 2023. Match up details were not available by press time.
