At the mid-point in the Imperial Valley League and Desert League girls soccer races, the cross-town rival Central High Spartans and Southwest High Eagles are currently holding-down first place in the IVL and DL respectively.
Central (9-8-1, 4-0 IVL) is outscoring their IVL opponents to the tune of 22-3 goals while Southwest (10-9, 4-0 DL) is dominating the Desert League at a 31-1 clip.
For Central, who won the IVL last season but saw 20-year coach Ramon Lopez retire, it has been business as usual under new girls soccer Head Coach Francisco Lopez.
“I’ve been assisting for the past three years and now I’m the coach,” Lopez said of taking over for his brother. “I was the assistant at Southwest for a season and a half and then helped Ramon for the CIF playoffs after our season was over and decided to stay.”
For Francisco “Pancho” Lopez, the switch of soccer venues was a reversal of his high school career where he initially followed in Ramon’s footsteps playing for Central.
“I started playing at Central but I was transferred to Southwest when they opened the school in 1996,” Lopez said. “And we did well winning back-to-back IVL titles … so my heart was at Central but I didn’t have a choice.”
The Central girls soccer squad won two matches last week to take a two-match lead in the IVL race, pulling out a 2-1 victory on Tuesday over the Calexico High Bulldogs (9-9, 1-1-1 IVL). Ashley Romero and Ariana Peraza scored for the Spartans against Calexico.
On Friday, Central hosted Imperial High (9-6-3, 1-1-1 IVL) and had five different players score including Romero, Peraza, Kaylee Garcia, Azul Amador, and Jarethzy Lopez in a 5-1 win over the Tigers. Freshman mid-fielder Jimena Valdovinos scored for Imperial Coach Kathy Huerta’s squad.
Monday, January 23, Central traveled to San Diego for a non-league match against the Mission Bay High Buccaneers, who shut out the Spartans by a score of 2-0.
“They are highly ranked in CIF and we we gave them a good fight,” Lopez said.
“We learned a lot about playing on the road. It was good for our team to experience as we near the playoffs,” Lopez said, whose team will be competing in the Division II playoffs next month.
Across town, under Coach Edgar Mendez, Southwest also claimed two league victories last week. Southwest also holds a two-match lead in the Desert League, downing the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots (0-16, 0-2 DL), 13-0, last Tuesday.
Last Friday the Eagles found themselves in a show-down in Blythe with the second place Palo Verde High Yellowjackets (6-8-2, 2-0 DL) and pulled out a 1-0 victory.
“They are pretty physical and it came down to us scoring in the middle of the second half,” Mendez said. “We scored on a goal by Isabella Romo who got the ball outside the box and took it in to score.”
The victory proved that the Eagles, who finished second in the Desert League last season, are ready to play for a league title and go deep into the CIF playoffs.
“We feel that our last league match against Palo Verde may end up being a show-down and they will come in looking to beat us but we’ll be ready,” Mendez said. “We are happy to be 4-0 but we are also preparing the girls for CIF so that’s why we play as a tough schedule as we can.”
Also in an IVL girls match last Friday, Calexico traveled to Warne Field and downed the Brawley Wildcats (5-12-1, 1-2 IVL) by a score of 5-1.
This Friday, January 27, in IVL girls soccer, Calexico hosts Imperial at Ward Field while Central hosts Holtville (4-9, 0-3 IVL) at Cal Jones Field in El Centro.
Also Friday, January 27, in girls soccer action, Southwest will return to Desert League action when they travel to Borrego Springs High (0-14, 0-2 DL) for a 4:00 p.m. match with the Borrego Rams, while the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets will host the Vincent Memorial Scots in Blythe.
All matches, except when noted, kick off at 6:00 p.m.
