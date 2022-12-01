HOLTVILLE — The Holtville Vikings' Girls' Soccer team hosted the Southwest Eagles in a non-league, preseason matchup, where the Eagles defeated the Vikings 3-0.
This was the first time the two teams met this 2022-2023 season and also first time since the 2020–2021 winter season. During their ’20-’21 match-up, the Vikings defeated the Eagles 5-0.
“Overall the goals for the season are just to keep on improving, keep that communication up, and just get stronger as a team as we go,” said Southwest Eagle Lorenia Marco.
“The team dynamic is really strong, we have worked hard on bonding, and getting better with every practice and game,” she said.
Despite the two teams being part of the Southeastern Conference, the Vikings and Eagles will only be meeting during non-league match ups or preseason play. The Eagles will compete in the Desert League alongside Vincent Memorial, Borrego Springs, Palo Verde, and West Shores. Due to their D-V ranking, the Eagles will not be meeting the Vikings in the playoffs, but have the potential to meet any of the Desert League teams.
Currently, the Eagles have defeated the Brawley Wildcats (2-1) and the Vikings fell just short against Hoover High School (1-2) earlier this preseason. Last year, the Eagles finished the 2021-2022 season 5-4 in Desert League play, and 11-15 overall.
On the other side of the field, the Vikings are currently 1-1 after falling to the Eagles and defeating the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets (2-1). The Vikings finished the ’21-’22 season 0-8 in Imperial Valley League play and 4-14 overall.
“I am most looking forward to growing with the new team,” said Holtville Viking Lilian Strahm. “We have a pretty new team but we are pretty fast, and we're building chemistry fast as well, so I hope we can do something big this season."
The Vikings will compete in the Imperial Valley League alongside Central, Imperial, Calexico, and Brawley. As a result of their D-IV ranking, the Vikings have the potential to compete against other Imperial Valley League teams like Brawley and Calexico once playoffs begin.
Both teams will return to the field today, December 1, to kick off the Martha Arroyo Girls' Soccer Tournament. The Eagles take on the Vincent Memorial Scots at 2:00 p.m., while the Vikings take on the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets at 6:30 p.m.
