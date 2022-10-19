EL CENTRO- The regular season for girls’ tennis in the Imperial Valley League (IVL) has officially ended. The postseason began on Tues. Oct. 18, with the IVL Preliminary round.
The tournament produced six singles players and six doubles teams who move on to the IVL Finals today, Oct. 19.
Leading the IVL was the Vincent Memorial Scots (10-0), who finished the season undefeated. As IVL Champions, they have secured an automatic bid into the first round of the team competition of the CIF San Diego Section tournament. Behind the Scots was Southwest (8-2), followed by Calexico (6-4).
Brawley (5-6), Central (2-8), and Holtville, trailed closely behind.
For Vincent Memorial first year head coach, Ricardo Uribe, the season was about maintaining momentum from match to match, and preparing for the future.
“This year, we were able to add an 11-member JV squad to the program, and continued improving throughout the season,” Uribe said. “We look forward to CIF, and having a strong team made up of players from all grade levels next year.”
The Scots will have Catalina Uribe, Romina Rodriguez and Romina Villareal move on in singles play the IVL Championship, with Greta Gudiño and match partner Valentina Falla, and Romina Trejo and match partner Yvonne Villalobos moving on in IVL Championship doubles play.
Similar to the Scots, the Wildcats also had a first-year head coach with Ernesto Montesinos, who is looking forward to continuing fine-tuning the team’s fundamentals.
“This season we tried to focus on being competitive and bringing a sense of sportsmanship to every game,” said Montesinos. ”As we head into next year the goal will be to build on what we learned the season and continue finding areas of opportunity.”
The Wildcats will have doubles team Athenas Aceves and Brianna Carmelo advance to the IVL Championship.
While Central had a young team, Head Coach Dan Williams is more than happy with their performance. Williams will have a strong foundation to build upon going into next season.
“The team gave a good effort, practiced hard, and did well throughout the season; I am very proud of them,” Williams said. “For next season, I’m looking forward to seeing the improvement of my young players, and having that reflected in wins.”
The Spartans will have Alynna Figueroa move on to the IVL Championship in singles action.
The Holtville Vikings are also a young team that has much to look forward to next season. For Holtville Head Coach George McClure the goal is to instill a winning mentality, he said.
“We had an exciting and electrifying team this year,” McClure said. “It feels like we have just begun, and I’m hoping to see my players improve and continue working hard going into next season.”
“It doesn’t matter how you start, but the progress you make along the way,” he said.
This season Southwest had a strong group of players who were passionate about playing and wanted to compete. Eagles Head Coach Danilo Montialli said he was pleased with the growth of his team and hopes for the energy to carry over into next season.
“It was an amazing season,” Montialli said. “They grew as players and teammates and played with lots of spirit, even when times got tough.”
“We will continue working hard, supporting each other, and playing as much as possible,” he said. “The sky’s the limit.”
The Eagles will have Emily Vizcarra, Camila Gomez and Christine Murphy move on for singles, and doubles teams Montzerat Chen and Rianna Martinez as well as Louisa Romo and Marian Acuña move on to the IVL Championship.
The Calexico Bulldogs had a roster made up of veterans. Head coach Hector Cota said he is happy with the team’s success and believes the foundation of a winning program is slowly developing for Calexico.
“The seniors had to learn to be both leaders and role models to the younger teammates, and they really step up when needed to,” Cota said. “I am proud of the team as they are setting the foundation for years to come.”
The Bulldogs will have Samantha Alvarez and Alexa Gastelum move on the IVL Championship for doubles play, with Guadalupe Campos being a singles semifinalist.
The IVL Championship will kick off at today, Oct. 19, at Southwest High School in El Centro. The winners of today’s match will compete in the CIFSDS tournament at the Balboa Tennis Club in San Diego on Oct. 31.
The time for today’s IVL Championship was not given by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.