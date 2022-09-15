Girls tennis league play starts to pick up, Wildcats host Vikings

BRAWLEY- On Wednesday afternoon the Wildcats girls' tennis team welcomed the Holtville Vikings to their home turf. While the Wildcats had head coach Ernesto guiding them through hot battle, the Vikings had longtime head coach George McClure on the sideline. After tallying up all the points from each match, the Wildcats overcame the Vikings 14-4.
Leading McClure’s roster was junior Gabrielle McDonald, whose first steps on the court occurred just as recently as last year. While it might have been love at first sight, McDonald is doing everything possible to reach her highest potential, even if that includes long mornings on the court. McDonald is motivated to not only do well locally but has aspirations of reaching CIF playoffs this year and next.
“My big brother inspired me to play. I wanted to try it out, I did, and I instantly fell in love with it the first day. The people were amazing and my coach was so supportive,” said McDonald.
McDonald may have one year left in the green and yellow, but for senior Yasmin Corral, this year is all about being her best self. Corral first picked up a racket long before her high school career, yet it was fun memories on the court that led to her return.
“I just want to give it my all. I’ve been perfecting my technique little by little every year, and this year I want to make it to CIF…tennis can be an individual game but I feel that it's the team that gets players to where they are, we all make the most of our time together,” said Corral.
On the Wildcats roster, senior leadership is one of the defining factors of the team and it all begins with Eileen Marquez. While playing in the warm temperatures may be a turn-off for some, Marquez credits her team and coaches for the fun and enjoyment she gets out of every practice. Marquez began playing during middle school, but it was her dad who pushed her to pursue the sport in high school.
“Tennis can be hard at times, but the coaches and my teammates make it fun. Coming out on a hot day seems like a lot but you come to enjoy it; hitting the ball, rallying, I love it… as a leader, I make sure to be here for everyone whenever someone needs to talk and always make sure to hype up my teammates,” said Marquez.
Alongside Marquez is Wildcat senior Anissa Ortega, who credits much of her enjoyment and success to her coaches. While Ortega might’ve started playing due to her mom, today she plays for herself. Tennis may be a mentally frustrating sport, but Ortega describes it as “awesome, fun, and challenging in the best way possible.”
“The car rides, and just playing with the team and watching them win it's really rewarding. Even if we lose, as long as we try our best I’m okay with whatever happens…I just want everyone to put everything they’ve got into the game,” said Ortega.
Any time we stand alone, in anything, it’s hard. However, Imperial senior Jessica Robles is making it look like a walk in the park. As the single member of the Imperial girls' tennis team, she has had to adapt to the differing circumstances of what that means, yet Robles couldn’t be having more fun.
“My parents started attending IVC and we would play along with them…eventually, it just became a regular summer thing, every summer my brother and I would play, I love it…for it being my last and first year of high school tennis I’ve enjoyed it so far,”
The Wildcats will host the Central Spartans on Sept. 19 while the Vikings will wait until Sept. 21 to host the Southwest Eagles for their next match-up.
