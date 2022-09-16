EL CENTRO - On Thursday night the Southwest Eagles hosted the Central Spartans in a back-and-forth battle. The Eagles were being led by head coach Sarah Marquez while the Spartans had head coach Yvanna Lopez leading them into battle. The game went into four sets, with the Spartans defeating the Eagles 3-1.
As both teams warmed up, they focused on keeping their composure as the crowd started getting louder and bigger. Before the first whistle was blown and the first ball was served, the two teams gathered with their coaches and stepped on the court with their game faces on.
Once the first set was underway, the expected nail bitter began. Up until the last point, both teams were neck and neck following each other with kills, scrappy plays, and an intense will to win. While the Central Spartans ended up taking the first set 25-21, the Eagles entered the second set with just as much passion and fierceness as the first.
As the second set began both teams fought hard, with the Spartans taking an early lead. However, the Eagles didn’t waver and closed the eight-point gap to come back and win the set 26-24. After falling short, the Spartans came out to the third set hungry for a win. The Eagles did not let them get off that easy, but the Spartans’ precision and the fierce offense led them to overcome the Eagles 25-19.
With the Spartans up 2-1 in a best-of-five series, the pressure was on in the fourth set. Unsurprisingly, the set started close, with both teams showcasing their athleticism and talent. While both teams never gave up, the Central Spartans took the final set 25-16.
For Eagles senior Eva Ruvalcaba, this year marks her sixth year playing the sport. As one of the veteran leaders of the program, Ruvalcaba encouraged her team to draw upon the crowd’s energy to play with passion and fire on the court. Ruvalcaba highlights her team dynamic as part of their strengths and improvements this season.
“The communication, I’ve seen a lot of improvement when it comes to picking each other up, overall just talking more on the court and being able to rely on each other, the trust has been built a lot…we needed to carry the energy over from the crowd, we were all pumped up and that was something we needed to have,” said Ruvalcaba.
Central Spartan senior Emily Lopez who has been playing for five years attributes the win to her teammates and the crowd. While Lopez is happy with Thursday’s win she looks forward to working on passing and communication as the team prepares to take on the Eagles again next week.
“A lot of the times when we were down, we talked to each other, pick each other up and bounce back…our hits were good, and I feel like we were good at covering which was a big improvement for us…the crowd and the energy were great,” said Lopez.
The two teams will meet again on Tues. Sept. 20, with the Spartans hosting the Eagles in their second match-up of the season.
