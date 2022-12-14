IMPERIAL VALLEY – The 2022 All-Imperial Valley League’s Girls’ Volleyball Team was announced this week with Holtville High School Coach Chelsey Strahm named “Coach of the Year” and Imperial senior Cheney Gomez name the IVL’s “Player of the Year.”
Strahm, who also won the award in 2021, was awarded the honor after leading her Vikings’ Girls’ Volleyball Team to an undefeated 2022 IVL Championship; their second championship in a row and in school history.
“This award is a testament to our program as a whole, from the players to my assistants and lower-level coaches to our community,” Coach Strahm said. “I would not have gotten this without them because they are as passionate about the program as I am … from our first match to our last match we get great support from the community, which makes what we try to do much easier.”
It was no surprise that the two teams who played for the CIF San Diego Section Divisional Championships – the Holtville Vikings and the Tigers of Imperial High School, who finished in a tie for second place in the IVL with the Brawley High Wildcats – dominated the selections, the two teams dividing up six of the seven first-team spots.
The All-IVL selection process became more difficult than in previous years as the number of players on the first and second teams was reduced from ten to seven.
“We down-sized the number of first and second team selections and it makes it more difficult for coaches to get players on the team who we feel may deserve to be on the team,” Strahm said. “Typically, we use nine, and even all eleven players usually contributed in every match which makes it even more difficult to pick a few from a team that goes to the CIF championship match.”
Imperial Coach Jill Lerno shared Strahm’s sentiments on this year’s selection process.
“There are so many talented girls this season and it was difficult choosing the teams,” Lerno said. “I wish we had more sports available to add additional athletes onto the team.”
With both Holtville and Imperial playing in the CIF SDS finals and subsequent CIF State playoffs, having to focus on just how their players did in IVL matches was difficult.
“As coaches, we watch our teams all season and at the IVL meeting those coaches only saw them twice,” Strahm said. “Which makes it tough on players because the All-IVL is based on how well play they played in any two matches.”
Additionally, with the two teams going further in the playoffs than most IVL teams have before, the pressure to select mounted.
Leading the 2022 All-IVL Volleyball first team was Imperial senior Cheney Gomez, also selected the IVL’s Player of the Year.
Gomez posted outstanding numbers in IVL play leading to her Player of the Year honor, serving at an eye-popping rate of 94%, placing 133 of 141 serve opportunities in the court, including 20 service aces, and missing on just eight attempts.
Meanwhile, Gomez also had a 29% kill rate on her hits at the net, 92 digs, and 110 set assists; with perhaps her main contribution being her take-charge demeanor on the court, which set the tone for the Tigers.
“I’m extremely honored that Cheney received Player of the Year,” Lerno said, “and in the end, I think Cheney’s presence on the court earned her the honor.”
Joining Gomez on the 2022 All-IVL Volleyball Team were fellow Imperial student-athletes, senior Brisa Necochea and sophomore Donna Garnica-Sanchez.
Holtville also placed three players on the 2022 All-IVL first team including seniors Kamryn Walker and Kalli Strahm as well as junior Jasmine Garewal.
The All-IVL first team also included Brawley sophomore Breanna Rebollar, whose senior teammates Emmi Franco and Abby Ruiz were second-team selections.
Also named to the 2022 All-IVL second team in volleyball were Holtville senior Sofie Irungaray and Imperial juniors Andrea De La Trinidad and Georgia Gomez.
The Calexico High Bulldogs placed two players on the All-IVL second team, senior Alexis Fernandez and sophomore Sissi Sierra.
