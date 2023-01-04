Girls' Wrestling: Wildcats pick up trophies at tournament

BRAWLEY – The defending CIF San Diego Section Division II Brawley Union High School Girls’ Wrestling Team spent the school’s winter break winning the Steele Canyon Team Duals Tourney then placing fourth at the prestigious Queen of the Hill Invitational Tournament in Corona.
For veteran Brawley girls’ coach Raymond Leon, the two tournaments offered a unique opportunity for him and his coaching staff as well as his wrestlers to gain experience in both facets of high school wrestling where individual results combine for a team’s results.
“At Steele Canyon, it showed what we can do as a team,” Leon said. “And at Corona, the girls found out what the potential is for themselves as individuals, so within Christmas vacation we learned a lot about our team and ourselves.”
Wrestling at the Steel Canyon Team Duals Tourney, the Wildcats swept all four of their matches in the varsity competition, adding a sweep in the varsity “B”/Novice division to bring home two first-place trophies.
“What they wanted to do was to put teams in two divisions based on strength and then about five teams brought JV or novice teams so they split it into two divisions,” Leon said, noting that his Assistant Coach Joel Duenas coached the Brawley JV/Novice squad. “It was good for those JV wrestlers who don’t always get to go to San Diego for tournaments and as a program we’re blessed our school lets us take as many wrestlers as the tournaments will let us.”
For Leon’s varsity squad, the Wildcats opened the tournament downing the Castle Park High Trojans 60-18, then defeating the CIF D-I Mira Mesa High Marauders 56-24, followed by a win over the Olympian High School Eagles 66-12.
Advancing to the tournament’s final match at Steel Canyon High in El Cajon, the CIF SDS D-II Wildcats and the D-I host Cougars tied 42-42, with Brawley winning based on the tournament criteria of which team scored the most points first.
The Wildcats were led by five wrestlers who went undefeated in their four matches including Jocelyn Mendez (118-pound weight class), freshman Lauren Zaragoza (123-pound class), sophomore Delarie Juarez (133-pound), nationally-ranked senior Savannah Gomez (138-pound), and junior Sevyn Diaz (heavyweight class).
“That is the only team tournament in San Diego CIF and it was a great experience for the girls,” Leon said. “We dominated, except for Steel Canyon which is in Division I, and eventually we will meet up with some of those girls again at the CIF Masters.”
At the Queen of the Hills Invitational, Brawley met up with over 40 of the top teams in the state, including the defending state champion Marina Vikings of Huntington Beach who finished in third place.
“Fourth place as a team was definitely a great result for us … we’ve been going for four years and this is the highest we finished,” Leon said. “This was our best squad overall even without Savanah (Gomez) and it shows the depth of potential we have, which is the result of the hard work everyone has put in.”
The two top finishers for Brawley at Corona were Zaragoza and Juarez. Zaragoza won four matches after a first-round bye before losing in the 123-pound finals, while Juarez won five matches before losing in the 133-pound finals.
“Last year as a freshman, Dalarie (Juarez) won our CIF Division and her Masters weight class and competed at State,” Leon said. “She is improving and it was her first loss (20-1). Her experience is showing up.”
“Lauren (Zaragoza is) a freshman but she’s been wrestling for the Gladiators (youth program),” Leon said. “She has good natural ability and is stronger than she looks, and we are trying to get her the most experience to go with her talent before CIF.”
Also finishing in the Top 12 at the Queen of the Hill Tournament were senior Jaylee Cazares (11-6) at 103-pounds and Sevyn Diaz (12-4) in the heavyweight division.
This weekend Brawley will take eight wrestlers to the Northern California version of the Queen of the Hills tournament – the Napa Valley Classic – which will feature close to one hundred top teams.
Later this month on Saturday, January 21, the Brawley Wildcats will host their own tournament: the sixth annual Queen of the Desert tourney, featuring an individual tournament format with a team champion.
“Our success is nice but the last few years teams have been focusing on us,” Leon said. “So our tournament is now attracting teams like Mt. Carmel, Eastlake, Mar Vista, Poway, and Kofa (of Yuma), along with our own Valley schools,” the coach said.
