IMPERIAL VALLEY – The 2023 boys golf regular season has come to an end, leading the top 12 individual players in the CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference to battle it out in the Imperial Valley League individual golf championship at Rams Hill Golf Course in Borrego Springs today, Wednesday, April 26.
Leading the group with the first and second rankings are Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Scots’ Joe Miranda and Emilio Rojas, while Alex Gudiño sits in the sixth position.
In the third slot is Brawley Union High School’s lone Wildcat Aiden Soto.
“Individually it was a great year for Aiden, placing third for the IVL championship is an accomplishment,” BUHS Head Coach Preston Soto said. “He came on towards the end of the year to cut his differential to solidify himself in one of the top spots.”
“We are looking forward to the IVL championship and CIF the following week,” Soto said.
Aiden Soto is followed by Palo Verde High School Yellow Jackets Gabriel Agustin and Aydan Cavasos, who are in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Behind them, PVHS teammate Jonathan Tennefos made it to the 11th position.
On the heels of the ‘Jackets is Imperial High School (IHS)’s William Quan in the seventh spot, with the Tigers’ Elijah Alvarado rounding out the top 12.
“For both players, this is their first time qualifying and competing for the IVL Championship,” IHS golf Coach Tyler Swartzendruber said. “They have made a lot of progress this season and it is great that both players will get the opportunity to test their skills.”
The sole competitor for Holtville High’s Vikings, Blaze Vessey, earned the ninth spot of the 12-man group.
The Southwest Eagles will have two players in contention for an individual championship title, with Austin Tucker in the eighth spot and Logan Jungers at 10th.
“I am hoping that both of them can keep their composure throughout the day with a bunch of pressure at hand,” SHS Head Coach AJ Escalera said. “If they can do that then they will hopefully find themselves in the mix of things.”
“They’ve both been playing a lot of golf the last several months, so they deserve every right to be in the mix at some point tomorrow,” Escalera said. “If they get off to a great start, you never know what can happen.”
