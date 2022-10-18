EL CENTRO — The regular season for girls' golf in the Imperial Valley League (IVL) has officially ended.
The postseason begins today, Oct. 18, with twelve golfers facing off against each other in the IVL Championship. The winner of Tuesday’s match will earn an automatic bid into the first round of the CIF San Diego Section tournament.
Leading the IVL this season was Palo Verde (11-1), followed by Central (10-2), then Imperial (8-4), who rounded out as the top three teams in the league. Southwest (5-7) came in fourth, with Vincent Memorial (5-7), Brawley (3-4), and Holtville (0-12) trailing behind.
For the Holtville Vikings the season might have been trying, yet head coach Chad Van Acker is focusing on all the positives which resulted from the season.
"The biggest takeaway from this season is the quality of the girls I had to work with this year," Van Acker said. "They all improved their swings tremendously. Their work ethic and determination will be a strong foundation upon which we can continue to build our team.”
The Vikings will not have anyone moving onto the postseason.
Similar to the Vikings, the Southwest Eagles are a young team that grows stronger every match.
Head coach AJ Escalera will continue building his team by focusing on the fundamentals and promoting a fun, positive environment.
“This year involved a group of golfers that were committed since last year and are extremely eager to learn the game the right way,” said Escalera. “I and (Coach Cordova) have been surrounded by great, determined individuals and we cannot wait to see what comes next season.”
Moving onto the postseason for the Eagles is Annika Mitosinka.
The Spartans had a stellar year in golf, and will have Ellison Strahm and Briana Martin move onto the postseason.
Central head coach Travis Fusi is looking forward to Strahm and Martin’s postseason action and expects to have a strong core group of girls heading into next season.
“This season was filled with a great group of golfers," Fusi said. "It is rare to have a team that gels the way these girls did. They always performed their best at every match and I am very proud of them.”
Tyler Swartzendruber, first-year head coach for the Imperial Tigers, said he is more than happy with his team’s performance throughout the season.
The Tigers will have Luca Valencia and Alexa Hernandez move into the postseason.
“It is exciting, and I am happy that two of our players qualified in the top 12 to be a part of the championship,” Swartzendruber said. “While we have four seniors this year, we will have a solid returning group for next year and I am looking forward to it.”
Another first-year head coach, Robert Herrera, led the Vincent Memorial Scots through their first season competing as a team.
The Scots will have Laura Rojas and Zsasha Martin del Campo moving into the postseason.
“The team grew in every aspect, from the basic goals to understanding the game overall,” Herrera said. “Golf challenges each individual differently, so it was great to see the team evolve throughout the season. We look forward to most players returning next season.”
Brawley head coach Joe Jack Barker said this year was about overcoming obstacles and enjoying the competition.
“The constant heat and endless battles with mosquitoes could not stop the girls from making new friends and learning the rules of golf,” Barker said. “I look forward to working with the returning girls and further developing their skills.”
The Wildcats will have Caitlynn Pedersen moving into the postseason.
Palo Verde will have Baylee Johnson, Charlotte Dagnino, Mia Peterson, and Brooke Martinez moving into the postseason.
The IVL Championship will kick off at 2 p.m. today, Oct. 18, at Mesa Del Sol in Yuma, Arizona. The winner of today's match will compete in the CIFSDS tournament on Oct. 31 at Valley Vista Country Club in Vista, California.
