IMPERIAL VALLEY – The 2023 Imperial Valley League spring golf season is underway, with the Southwest High Eagles leading the pack with a 3-0 undefeated record. Behind the Eagles are the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets at 2-0 and the Vincent Memorial Scots at 1-0.
The Brawley Union High Wildcats and Central Union High Spartans both have a 2-1 record, while Imperial and Holtville high schools have struggled to rack up wins this season.
“With the fair weather behind us, the boys are now starting to play smart golf,” Southwest Head Coach Anthony Escalera said. “Three teams are currently undefeated, so our dual matchups in the upcoming weeks will be exciting to watch.”
At this point in the season, teams are still working through playing each other at least once.
“Right now, I am looking forward to beating Vincent,” said second-year player and Southwest Eagle Bryce Clayton. “I have become decent at chipping and putting from last year to this year.”
Southwest and Vincent Memorial were scheduled to play on Tuesday, March 14. Scores were not available by press print time.
“The team is beginning to eliminate mental mistakes, which is a huge part of the game,” Escalera said. “The ultimate goal is to win the league as a team and get as many boys in the Top 12 as possible.”
The IVL golf season is scheduled to conclude in mid-April, with the IVL Individual championship taking place on Wednesday, April 26. The championship match will consist of the Top 12 golfers in IVL play.
For Brawley Wildcat Aiden Soto, the goal this season is to finish first through IVL play and then make an impact during the IVL championship.
“Hopefully, I can be No. 1 in IVL,” Soto said, “During the offseason I practiced a lot more and participated in tournaments in the Los Angeles and San Diego area.”
The offseason work has helped with my putting, chipping, and around the green, which has helped my game as a whole Soto said.
Teams will return to the green on Thursday, March 16, at different locations across Imperial County.
The Palo Verde Yellow Jackets will face off against the Brawley Wildcats, the Imperial Tigers will be on the road against the Central Spartans, while the Holtville Vikings tee off against the Vincent Memorial Scots.
