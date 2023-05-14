IMPERIAL – Imperial High School’s Cheney Gomez and Sierra Morris are closing out their high school careers and taking their skills to the next level.
Dual athlete Cheney Gomez will head to Vanguard University to compete on the Lion’s track and field, team while standout basketball player Sierra Morris has committed to join the Pioneers at California State University, Eastbay.
Morris ends a four-year varsity career that began in middle school with long-time Coach Rich Ponchione.
“Playing basketball after high school has always been a goal of mine ever since I started playing,” Morris said. “I was so driven that I knew this is what I had wanted.”
While Morris always knew she wanted to continue playing, the decision of where she would call home, would not come until the end of her senior season when she helped lead the Tigers to a 26-6 overall record and the school’s first CIF San Diego Section Division 1 championship game appearance.
“At the end of my senior season, I started finalizing my options with colleges, but I didn’t want to make a decision mid-season because I wanted to be 100% sure,” Morris said.
“The moment I knew I wanted to attend Cal State East Bay was when I first stepped foot onto the campus,” she said. “I knew that it would be my home for the next four years.”
Morris recognizes the responsibility and commitment of being a student-athlete and the importance of finding that balance during high school.
“As a student-athlete, I have improved a lot mentally and physically since my freshman year,” Morris said.
“At first I struggled to balance my school work and basketball. I wanted to be an athlete before a student,” she said. “After my freshmen year, I decided to change my attitude towards school and turn my bad habits into positive habits in the classroom, which led to better habits on the court.”
Morris started her season to be better than the previous season when the team made it to the 2022 CIF State Division IV Basketball championship game.
“A few goals I had was to make a run in the state playoffs, hit 1000 career points, and play even better than I did the previous year,” Morris said. “I’ve accomplished more than I had planned to accomplish.”
Morris closes out her career as an Imperial Tiger with 1360 points, 860 rebounds, and 188 steals across four years, including the abridged 2020-2021 season.
Fellow Tiger Cheney Gomez was recruited for throws and heptathlon, which is a composite contest including the 100-meter-hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin throw, and 800-meter run.
“As I move on to the next chapter, I am looking forward to the opportunity to work hard, face new challenges, develop my character, and play the sport I love,” Gomez said.
While Gomez will compete in track and field at the collegiate level, the dual athlete also played three years of varsity volleyball for the Tigers. Gomez ends her volleyball career with 301 kills, 512 digs, and 902 assists.
“In the sixth grade I started playing volleyball, and I decided that if I was going to pursue sports I better do it all the way and make it a goal to play in college,” Gomez said. “Little did I know that my plans would change and I would commit to pursuing track and field.”
At 5-foot-3, Gomez has proved to be a force to be reckoned with on the court and field, racking up first place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles and discus event at the 2023 Imperial Valley League Track and Field Championships.
During the 2022 track and field season at the CIF SDS Finals, Gomez finished in fifth place in the 100-meter hurdles and saw a first place finish in the shot put event with a throw of 33 feet 4 inches.
“I am not your typical thrower, hurdler, or volleyball player. I have been told, ‘I am too short and too undersized’,” she said, “however, I believe that I am my size for a reason. Although my size is not something I can change, my mentality is.”
“I have never let other people define what I am capable of,” Gomez said, “and it has helped me have a competitors mentality while facing adversity.”
Not fitting the mold is something Gomez knows all too well, and encourages others to “believe in yourself, because if you don’t, why would anyone else?”
