EL CENTRO – The Central Union High School football team ran up against a bigger, faster and more-skilled Granite Hills of El Cajon squad, falling to the Eagles, 34-6, at Cal Jones Field on the Central campus Thursday night.
Granite Hills entered the game as San Diego County’s No. 4-ranked team according to MaxPreps.com and ranked No. 3 in the CIF-San Diego Section according to the San Diego Union Tribune voter’s poll.
The Eagles (4-0 overall) are defending CIF-SDS Division II champions and defending CIF-State Division II-A champions.
The Spartans (3-2 overall) knew from the outset it was going to be a tough contest, especially without their top defensive player in junior Jared Martin who suffered a fracture to his lower leg two weeks prior in a loss to Ramona.
“They (Eagles) are an extremely talented team,” said David Pena, the Spartans’ seventh-year head coach. “They are big, fast and physical. Tonight I was just hoping to see how our kids competed against the No. 3 team in San Diego County.”
Granite Hills took the opening kickoff and marched 68 yards in nine quick plays, finishing the no-huddle drive with a 6-yard touchdown run from junior Pablo Jackson with 9:17 left in the opening quarter.
The Eagles’ defense forced a three-and-out on Central’s first possession and immediately capitalized after a long punt return had them at the Spartans’ 26-yard line. Six plays later, junior Max Turner scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to put Granite Hills up 13-0 with 4:37 left in the first period.
Turner finished with a game-high 13 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
The Eagles increased their lead to 20-0 early in the second quarter when freshman quarterback Zachary Benitez connected with sophomore receiver Tristan Diaz on a 5-yard touchdown pass. The score finished a five-play, 74-yard drive that saw Benitez go 4-for-4 on passing attempts. He finished the game completing 16-of-23 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
The Spartans were able to move the ball to the Eagles’ 26-yard line on their next drive before a fourth-down sack of Central sophomore quarterback Luis Jimenez ended the possession.
Granite Hills made it 27-0 with 4:46 left in the half when Benitez hit senior receiver Josh Zander for a 1-yard touchdown pass after an eight-play, 64-yard drive.
“We came in and I thought we competed well,” said Nico Viesca, Central’s junior running back. “They are a really tough team. They have a lot of team speed and they are able to close down and make tackles. When I got the ball I saw some holes but their defense closed those holes down really quick.”
The Spartans’ opening drive of the second half saw them march the ball to the Granite Hills’ 4-yard line when senior quarterback Jonathan Real had a pass intercepted in the end zone by Eagles’ junior defensive back Parker Vance.
Granite Hills took the turnover and went 92 yards in 14 plays with Turner sprinting the final 16 yards for the touchdown to put the Eagles up 34-0 with 1:46 left in the third quarter.
The only score of the final period came as the Spartans went on a long, time-consuming 14-play, 61-yard drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Real to sophomore receiver Joshua Garcia in the back of the end zone with 2:10 left to make the final score 34-6.
“I threw it out there and let my receiver go get it. All of our receivers are very talented,” said the 17-year-old Real. “We practice that play. I figured we had nothing to lose so I put it out there and he went and got it.”
The Spartans were held to 43 yards rushing and 84 yards passing by the stingy Eagles’ defense.
“Their team speed is amazing,” Pena said. “Their defensive line and linebackers are as good as anything we are going to see all season.
“Bringing in a team of this caliber teaches our kids how to compete and how to battle through adversity.”
Up next for the Spartans is a non-league matchup with Cibola of Yuma, set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, back on Cal Jones Field on the Central campus.
