Thursday Night Football returns to the Imperial Valley football schedule with two games being played that night, including the renewal of the Imperial Valley Classic.
In Imperial Valley League action on Thursday night at Cal Jones Field, the Central Spartans (3-3, 1-0 IVL) host the Calexico Bulldogs (5-1, 0-1 IVL) in what for the Bulldogs is becoming perhaps, an unwanted habit.
“This is our fourth Thursday night game and we could play another one which means that half our of season would have been on Thursdays,” Calexico coach Fernando Solano said.
The movement to Thursday games is all a part of the Imperial Valley Football Officials Association's well-documented shortage of certified officials and the impact it has had on ten teams, including Palo Verde High in Blythe and West Shores High in Salton City.
“It's our only Thursday game and it's our Homecoming which we would have preferred on Friday ... so we do what they ask us to do,” Central coach David Pena said. “None of us have a choice on this... we're all just trying to make it work.”
Prior to coming to Central, Pena played and coached at Mayville State College which played their games on Thursday nights and he appreciates that accommodations needed to be made when the practice week changes.
“Coming from coaching and playing at a college where we played on Thursday nights, to me, it's something I don't think about it,” Pena said. “We will make some modifications for the health and safety of our players and then just play the game.”
To that point, Solano believes the Bulldogs' constantly changing schedule eventually has had an effect on his team.
“The reality is it changes how you approach the week's preparation, it affected us when the players played three games in eight days,” Solano said, noting that the Bulldogs played the equivalent of two games to open the season and then had to play again the following Thursday.
“If we all played on Thursdays it wouldn't matter because the rest and practice factors remain the same ... but from going from Friday to Thursday shortens up the week.”
Meanwhile, Thursday night at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial, the Imperial Tigers and Holtville Vikings (3-3) will meet in a renewed rivalry game known as the Imperial Valley Classic that began when all the Valley schools played each other in the pre-1970s.
The two teams eventually became members of the Chaparral League and the Desert Mountain moving the rivalry game to a league game before Imperial moved into the Imperial Valley League in 2009, resulting in the two teams not playing each other until the renewing the Classic in 2018.
The non-league game on face value should already fire up both coaches but it is interesting to note that Holtville's Jason Turner (1992) and Imperial's David Shaw (1993-94) each quarterbacked their respective teams in the rivalry which could add some extra motivation.
Making week eight even more unique, at one point, three games were scheduled were tentatively scheduled for Thursday night.
The unique scenario came about as Vincent Memorial Catholic High's schedule originally showed them hosting the Castle Park High Trojans (Chula Vista) on September 9th .
That, however, was before Tropical Storm Kay dumped rain on the Valley, closed Interstate 8 and forced host Southwest High to cancel the use of their facility over concerns for the field.
In a strange twist of fate, both Vincent Memorial (4-2, 0-1 DL) and Castle Park (2-4) have bye weeks scheduled for this week, so the game was postponed, not canceled, pending attempts to reschedule it.
Last week both schools worked to reschedule the game before the IVFOA, which already had a full schedule, asked that it be played either Wednesday or Saturday which created additional issues for both schools.
“We tried to reschedule it but in the end, it was not possible so we formally canceled the game,” Vincent Memorial athletic director Karla Soto said. “We tried for Thursday and also looked at Saturday, every possibility, but to get them to travel and us to host the game proved not to work.”
This Friday's lone night game in the Valley will see the CIF D-II Brawley Wildcats (4-2) at Warne Field opening up Imperial Valley League play by hosting the D-V Southwest Eagles (1-5, 0-1 IVL) at 7:00 p.m.
Both teams won in Yuma last Friday night; the Wildcats making it three straight road wins at Gila Ridge High in Yuma beating the Hawks by a score of 34-14. The Eagles picked up their first win of the season over the Kofa Kings (0-4) 36-18.
The Calipatria High Hornets (0-5) are coming off their bye week under coach Benny Carter-Martin and return to the gridiron opening up Desert League play visiting the Palo Verde Yellowjackets (6-1, 1-0 DL) at 7 p.m. Friday at Scott Stadium in Blythe.
Finally, an update after alluding to Imperial County's northern-most team in last week's preview, the West Shores Wildcats (0-2) lost their an eight-man football game to the Julian High Eagles (1-4) last week 32-12, with West Shores hosting San Pasqual Academy (3-2) in Salton City Friday at 6:30 p.m.
WEEK 8 SCHEDULE
Oct. 06 (Th) Central @ Calexico*
Oct. 06 (Th) Holtville @ Imperial
Oct. 07 Southwest @ Brawley*
Oct. 07 Calipatria @ Palo Verde (Blythe)*
Oct. 07 Vincent Memorial Bye
