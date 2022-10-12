For the first time in the 2022 prep football season all the Imperial Valley teams will be playing on Friday night.
The all-Friday night schedule is due to a combination of two Imperial Valley League and two Desert League games involving eight local teams, with one team, the Central High Spartans, having their bye week.
Friday night is also the first times that the Imperial Valley Football Officials Association has met one of its preseason goals of having the ability to put four varsity-certified crews on the field ... well almost.
“One of them will be a four-man crew,” IVFOA president John Seman, “but we did have enough to cover but then an official canceled. It shows we are getting closer to our goal but that is if the stars align perfectly … an injury or something else can change it.”
The IVFOA’s goal going into the 2022 season was to train and retain enough referees for at least four crews, a goal that may be more realistic for the 2023 season.
“It’s literally week-to-week,” Seaman said. “When we can cover four games we will.”
It is also an unusual week as the Central High Spartans have their bye week in a season where they would rather have a game.
Unfortunately, Central was not able to pick up a game this week to give them a ten-game regular season schedule after losing a game with Otay Ranch High School via Tropical Storm Kay back in September.
“We tried but due to everyone being in-league games at this point, it’s tough this late in the season,” Central coach David Pena said. “It’s why we took the bye this week in the first place because we couldn’t find a game, and there was even less of a chance now.”
In a game pits two undefeated IVL teams against each other, the Imperial High Tigers (6-1, 1-0 IVL) will host the Brawley High Wildcats (5-2, 1-0 IVL) at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial at 7:00 p.m.
It is a key IVL game where the winner will remain undefeated, while the other picks up what could be a league-title-derailing loss as they fall one-game back in the IVL standings to the game’s winner and the Central Spartans (4-3, 2-0 IVL).
In addition, there are CIF power ranking implications as both the D-II Wildcats and the D-III Tigers look to boost their divisional rankings.
‘”We are not looking ahead to anyone or anybody and we are going to play it one week at a time,” Brawley coach Jon Self said. “Every week we have to play our best football and I think the kids understand the levity of the situation and we are ready to play.”
Similarity, the D-IV Calexico High Bulldogs (5-2, 0-2 IVL) find themselves in both an IVL and power ranking game Friday night at Ward Field in Calexico when they host the CIF D-V Southwest High Eagles (1-6, 0-2 IVL) at 7:00 p.m.
The Bulldogs are currently holding on to fourth place in the CIF D-IV power rankings which would give them a home-field advantage until, potentially, the semi-finals and a first-round playoff bye.
A win by Southwest would probably see Calexico drop and also give a boost to Eagle’s playoff seeding hopes, where they are currently ranked eleventh, and should hold that position even if Calexico prevails.
After beginning the season with five wins, the Bulldogs have dropped two straight IVL games while dipping down into their roster after losing two quarterbacks to come up with a signal-caller to compliment their running game.
“Obviously Julian (Silva) will get more reps in practice and after his first-game-ever in a high school game; we thought he held his own,” Calexico coach Fernando Solano said. “It will be good to be home and to play on Friday and get the extra practice day in, but it’s up to us to get back on track.”
In the Desert League, only one team, the host Holtville High Vikings (3-4), stands between the Palo Verde High Yellowjackets (7-1, 2-0 DL) and their repeating as Desert League champions. The two meet at Birger Field on Friday at 7 p.m.
In other Desert League action Friday night, Vincent Memorial Catholic (4-2, 0-1 DL) comes off their bye week to travel to Calipatria to take on the Calipatria Hornets (0-6 0-1 DL), who will be celebrating Homecoming at Veteran’s Field at 7:00 p.m.
“It’s our Homecoming so the kids should, theoretically, be pumped up, “ said Calipatria coach Benny Carter-Martin.
“We will definitely have a good crowd and we’ll give it our best shot,” he said.
