YUMA- Starting slow but finding their traction in the second half, the Brawley Union High School Wildcats stretched a 7-0 half-time lead into a 34-14 victory over the Gila Ridge High Hawks here Friday night.
The Wildcats received the opening kickoff and all three of their first-quarter possessions were a learning experience for sophomore quarterback Matthew Gutierrez who was making his first varsity start.
“I was a little nervous as I played quarterback in AYF football and started my first freshman game at quarterback before I was brought up to the varsity last year,” Gutierrez, who also plays inside linebacker, said. “I practiced all week so the game plan was not totally unknown to me and we tried to throw early to get me into it.”
Gutierrez was on in relief of Brawley four-season starting senior quarterback Ethan Gutierrez who was in uniform but did not appear in the game due to a lingering injury that Brawley coach Jon Self, on medical advice, felt warranted rest.
“It was highly suggested that Ethan needed to rest for a week and knowing that we had someone else ready and we had time to prepare them made it a practical decision,” Self said. “He dressed out and when was ready if we needed him.”
After the rocky first quarter, Brawley's defense set the stage for the Wildcat's first touchdown when they held Gila Ridge to no gain on a fourth down at the Gila Ridge 33-yard-line.
“I think defensively we had a good idea of what we had to do and executed and we held them on a number of key plays,” Self said. “Once we settled down on offense and found what we could do, we took control.”
The Wildcat drive was aided by the running of Carranza and two penalties that set up a four-yard touchdown run by Carranza and the first of three PAT's by junior Gilbert Valenzuela which put Brawley up 7-0.
Gila Ridge went a quick three-and-out to open the second half and the Wildcats then went on a four-play 50-yard drive with Carranza pounding the football up the middle of the field before taking a pitch and racing around the right side of the Brawley formation for a 31 yard touchdown run.
“Yard-wise this was my best night and I love to get the ball,” said Carranza, who had 22 carries for 190 yards and two touchdowns. “It was a little different in that I normally run to a hole but this was pitch and I had to find a hole but the blocks were there.”
Following a half-time change of quarterbacks by Gila Ridge, the Hawks controlled the ball for the middle of the third quarter but were forced to punt and Brawley took over at their 20-yard-line leading 14-0.
Another steady diet of Carranza rushing the ball found Brawley with a first-and-ten at the Gila Ridge 38-yard-line.
On the next play senior wingback Daniel Camillo, Jr., took a pitch to the left from Gutierrez, cut back and broke free and raced to the end zone.
“I had good blocking and saw a lane and I hit that hole hard,” Camillo said who had seven carries for 94 yards.
The ball-control, grinding Brawley offense was a credit to their offensive line taking over the line of scrimmage.
“The first thing I told our line when they play was over was that when they block like that we score... that's Brawley football,” Camillo said.
Trailing 21-0, Gila Ridge mounted a drive that resulted in a jump ball on a pass in the end zone that was ruled a touchdown, and with ten minutes left in the game the score was 21-7.
On Brawley's ensuing possession, the Wildcats continued to run the ball with the entire Hawks defense ultimately focused on stopping Brawley's rushing attack.
With all the Hawks defenders within three yards of the line of scrimmage, Matthew Gutierrez faked a hand-off and passed to a wide-open Mehkye Washington who jogged untouched into the end zone.
“That is one of those throws that you don't want to mess up,” Gutierrez said. “I looked up and it was almost too good to be true.”
Brawley's final score came on another pass, this one on a scramble by Guiterrez who threw six yards into the end zone to junior tight end Robert Platt.
“I wasn't the target on that play and I saw Matthew scrambling my way and he pointed at me so I got free,” Platt said.
Brawley (4-2) returns home to Warne Field on Friday night hosting the Southwest High Eagles (1-5) in their Imperial Valley League opening game at 7:00 p.m.
