Freshman JJ Gutierrez finished the fall wrestling season by medaling at the state championship.
The Brawley Union High School (BUHS) graduate was among four Palomar College wrestlers to medal at the California Community College Athletic Association Championships in December 2022.
Gutierrez placed sixth in the 157-pound class, earning the second highest medal for the Comets.
“I’m pretty happy how it ended,” he said. “I feel like it was one of the hardest weight classes.”
Having the right mindset was a key to his progress, especially because he battled older opponents.
“Those other guys are higher level,” he said. “It’s about who’s been training the hardest, who works the hardest. I feel like I worked hard on the mat.”
He won a 10-1 major decision in the championship round of 16, then lost 8-4 in the quarterfinals. In the consolation bracket, Gutierrez won 8-7 and 5-4 before losing 8-2 in the semifinals.
“I peaked at the right moment,” he said.
He won the 157 class at the CCCAA Southern California Regional Championships, to finish as the team’s only champion. He prevailed 11-10 in a sudden victory, coming from behind to defeat Mt. San Antonio College freshman Marcus Lobato, who had beaten him in an earlier tournament.
“I was able to catch him. I did a pretty big move,” Gutierrez said.
Though he cited his technique and speed as strengths, he is working to improve his endurance. “Staying in shape more,” he said. “You have to stay in shape to score more.”
SOFTBALL
Also from BUHS, Haylee Garcia is a sophomore utility player for California State Dominguez Hills. She started 12 of the 38 games she played last year. When she didn’t play shortstop, she was mainly a pinch runner, and had five stolen bases in as many attempts.
Itzayana Gonzalez is a freshman infielder for Arizona Western College. She competed for Imperial High School.
Another from Imperial, Savannah Mendez, is a freshman catcher and outfielder for Arizona Western.
Previously at Calipatria High School, Emily Gamboa is a freshman pitcher and infielder for Arizona Western.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
