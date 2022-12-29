Linebacker Derek Guzman has been recognized for his football performance.
The Central Union High School graduate was named to the All Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference second team.
The University of La Verne graduate student finished 10th in the conference with a team-high 6.2 tackles per game in nine games. He led the team with nine tackles for loss and was second with two sacks for 10 yards.
He had a season-high 10 tackles against Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, leading players from both teams.
More Football
Casey Kline indicated Dec. 17 on his Twitter page that he has committed to the University of Central Oklahoma. The Brawley Union High School (BUHS) product was a defensive end for Boise State two years before entering the transfer portal early in the fall semester.
Men's Cross Country
Cris Carrillo led California State University San Marcos at the Highlander Invitational 8K. Out of BUHS, Carrillo finished in 26 minutes, 40.1 seconds; the second fastest time of the four fall 8Ks in which he races.
Men's Wrestling
Shasta College freshman Alan Marquez won by fall at 197 pounds against his Skyline opponent in wrestling. Marquez is from Holtville High School.
Clackamas Community College redshirt freshman Paul Ortiz won by fall at 157 pounds in the Reno Tournament of Champions round of 32. The Imperial High graduate then lost by technical fall in each of the rounds and consolation rounds of 16.
Women's Cross Country
Freshman Sidney Garcia placed sixth among San Diego Mesa College's entries at the California Community College Athletic Association state championship, where the team finished runner-up. The Southwest High School (El Centro) graduate helped the team win the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference championship by finishing sixth among the Olympians.
Women's Wrestling
Freshman Karen Salais finished second at the Simon Fraser Open in her Menlo College debut. Competing in the 55kg class, the Calexico High School alumna lost by technical fall, 14-4 in the first-place match, after earning a win by pin in the semifinal.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
