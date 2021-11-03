EL CENTRO — Approximately 130 young gymnasts flipped, tumbled and rolled before a crowd during Firestorm Gymnastics’ Spooktakular Showcase event on Oct. 23.
Firestorm Gymnastics, a training center on West Brighton Avenue here, held this showcase from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so its three-to-18-year-old members could show off their skills in front of their families.
The event also served as practice for older gymnasts who are preparing for Firestorm’s first national competition of the season on Jan. 28.
Each gymnast in the showcase received a participation medal regardless of how they placed.
Two USA Gymnastics judges were on hand to judge the eight-year-old and above competitors.
To stay in tune with the showcase’s Halloween theme, a Halloween costume contest was held for the six-to-seven-years-old age group.
