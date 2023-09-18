HOLTVILLE – The Holtville High School football team has an offense that looks nothing like it has in the past decade.
The traditional ground-and-pound Vikings (3-2 overall) have converted to a pass-first offense that scored three late touchdowns and beat the previously undefeated Calexico Bulldogs (4-1 overall), 28-13, in a non-league game at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday, September 15.
Last season, the run-every-down Vikings threw for just 389 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games. In the last two weeks, the new-look Holtville offense has thrown for 697 yards and seven touchdowns.
“This is the offense I’ve wanted to run for seven seasons,” Jason Turner, the Vikings’ head coach, said. “I’ve had to use an offense to match our personnel, but this season we’ve got some young talent that can throw and catch the ball so we are using their strengths.”
Holtville sophomore quarterback Alonso Cuevas has thrown for nine touchdowns in three games, including two against the Bulldogs on Friday. He finished the evening 19 of 28 passing for 291 yards and two scores.
“We have to come in with the right attitude and listen to what our coaches are telling us,” said the 16-year-old Cuevas. “We have to believe this offense can be successful.”
The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first on Friday, marching 90 yards in six plays with senior running back Luis Alcala finishing the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. Dominik Diaz booted the extra point and Calexico had a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Holtville evened things up with 2:29 left in the second quarter when Cuevas hit sophomore receiver Alan Carrillo for an 18-yard touchdown. Juan Carlos Rodriguez hit the extra point to tie the game, 7-7, with 2:29 left in the half.
“Give credit to Holtville, we had seen film so we knew they were throwing the ball a lot more and their quarterback hit his spots with his throws,” Fernando Solano, the Bulldogs’ fourth-year head coach, said. “We’ve gotta take care of our defense with the throws over the top."
“The second-half turnovers just killed us on offense," he said. We can’t turn the ball over like that.”
The Bulldogs had three second-half turnovers with the Vikings cashing two of those in for touchdowns. Calexico had a long drive end when a botched handoff was fumbled and recovered by Holtville junior Brock Burnett.
Four straight completed passes later, the Vikings were celebrating a 16-yard touchdown pass from Cuevas to Carrillo with 1:12 left in the third quarter. Rodriguez hit the extra point and Holtville was up 14-7. Carrillo finished the game with eight catches for 100 yards.
On the next possession for Calexico, junior quarterback Bobby Montejano had a pass tipped at the line by the Vikings’ Maddox Toten with the ball falling to fellow lineman Smith Hilfiker to give Holtville the ball at the 50-yard line.
“I saw Maddox tip it and I was in the right place to get the interception,” said the 16-year-old Hilfiker. “I wish I could have caught it a little higher and not right on the ground so I could’ve returned it.”
The Vikings capitalized on the interception by going 50 yards in nine plays with senior running back Griffin Garcia finishing the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Rodriguez booted the extra point and Holtville was up 21-7 with 7:44 left in the game.
Calexico made it 21-13 with 4:02 left in the game when senior running back Noel Gastelum scored on a 6-yard touchdown run.
Holtville answered with the game-sealing 31-yard touchdown run from Garcia with 2:52 left.
“We struggled in the first part of the game and had to make some adjustments with our blocking but we are really stressing to the kids to come back and communicate with us and tell us what’s open and what isn’t working,” Turner said.
Garcia finished the game with 52 yards rushing on eight carries, while sophomore Raul Briseno was the top receiver for the Vikings with six catches for 111 yards. Calexico senior Marco Esquer was the Bulldogs’ top receiver with six catches for 86 yards.
Both teams have a week off. Calexico will next be facing Imperial in the Imperial Valley League opener for both schools, set for Friday, September 29, at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial at 7 p.m. The Vikings’ next game is a non-league matchup set for Friday, September 29 at 7 p.m. at El Cajon Valley High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.