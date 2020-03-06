Athlete of the Week: Amanda Alcala
Five games into the 2020 season and the Central Union softball team is straight-up rolling. The Spartans are currently undefeated with an average margin of victory of about 13-2. They’ve been doing so well that even if they hadn’t scored a single one of the 22 runs they hung on the Yuma Criminals Feb. 27, they’d still be outscoring their opponents by about seven runs per game.

Central’s strong start isn’t at all out of leftfield, however. The Spartans lost very little off the top from a 2019 squad which went 24-12, tied for an Imperial Valley League title and made it to the CIF-SDS Division III finals.

