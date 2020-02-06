Athlete of the Week: Jose Berlin-Torres
As of right now Central Union High School is in a pretty good position to do something they haven’t done in quite a while now: Win an Imperial Valley League boys’ soccer crown.

It’s true, their 7-1-1 IVL record doesn’t give them much insulation from the Calexico Bulldogs, who are right there at 7-1-2, and it’s also true that they have three games left to play to the Bulldogs’ two, but one of Calexico’s remaining games is against Southwest — always a tough out — while the Spartans have already cleared both the Bulldogs and the Eagles from the schedule.

