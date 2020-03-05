Athlete of the Week: Jude Littrell
To say that Brawley senior Jude Littrell is off to a hot start in his final high school baseball season would be among the mildest takes imaginable.

Through five games, he is hitting .647 with six doubles, a triple, nine RBI and seven runs scored. He’s stolen eight bases and played a flawless centerfield. Looking at that list of accomplishments and pronouncing it “good” is the analytical equivalent of eyeballing $1 billion and deciding that it is “a lot of money.”

