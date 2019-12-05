Athlete of the Week: Viviana Cuadras
The Calexico High School girls’ basketball team is under new management, with Amanda Gerardo Briseño taking over as head coach this year, but so far the Bulldogs — Imperial Valley League champs four years running — have kept up with their winning ways.

Sure the sample size is small, but 2-0 is 2-0, and their wins haven’t been close. First, Calexico mopped the floor with San Luis 67-30 on Nov. 26, and then, much more impressively, they beat up on previously undefeated Rancho Mirage 64-37 on Tuesday.

