Athlete of the Week: Wolfgang Horner
Wolfgang Horner is not particularly ponderous. He is, of course, large, but the Imperial High School heavyweight is also cat-quick and surprisingly nimble.

A sophomore on the Tigers’ wrestling team, the precocious Horner has emerged as the premier 285-pounder in the Imperial Valley this season, cementing his status with back-to-back wins over Brawley’s Javier Martinez at the Holtville Rotary Invitational on Feb. 1 (where he was one of two local champions along with teammate Paul Ortiz) and a Brawley-Imperial dual meet last Wednesday.

