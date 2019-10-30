BRAWLEY – The Brawley Union High volleyball overcame a slow start and pushed the visiting San Dieguito Mustangs to five sets in a CIF-San Diego Section Div. II play-in game here on Monday night.

Despite the Wildcats’ tenacious effort in the second (25-20) and third (25-9) sets to go up 2-1, the visitors regained control of the match in the fourth (25-16) and fifth (15-10) sets, ending the Wildcats’ rally and season.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.