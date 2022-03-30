Brawley's Gomez leads SEC athletes on All-CIF teams

Brawley Union High School wrestler Savannah Gomez is shown here on March 4 with City Councilman Ramon Castro (left) and BUHS girls wrestling coach Tony Leon after being presented with a council resolution in honor of her state wrestling title. Gomez was recently named CIF-San Diego Section Player of the Year in her sport. Leon was named Coach of the Year. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Nine Southeastern Conference student-athletes and one coach were among those selected this week as standouts for the CIF-San Diego Section winter sports season.
The 2022 All-CIF winter sports teams were picked by the CIF-SDS Advisory Committee in conjunction with the San Diego Sports Association. The San Diego Sports Association regularly partners with the CIF-SDS after being founded as the Breitbard Athletic Foundation founded in 1946 by the legendary Bob Breitbard to recognize significant athletic achievements in San Diego.
