Calexico wrestler Salais chooses Menlo College

Calexico wrestler Karen Salais signs her letter of intent to attend Menlo College as her coach Nathaniel Tavarez (far left) and father Francisco Salais look on. The signing ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon in Calexico High School’s Varner Gym. PHOTO TOM BODUS
CALEXICO – The next stage of Karen Salais’ quest for global domination will begin about 580 miles northwest of here in Atherton, Calif.
That city near San Francisco is home to Menlo College, the private college where Salais committed her academic and athletic future Tuesday afternoon during a signing ceremony held at Calexico High School’s Varner Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.