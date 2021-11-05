BRAWLEY – The city of Brawley on Wednesday held a community rally to formally welcome the Victory Bell back in town.
The Brawley Union High football team beat Central Union High, 34-21, on Oct. 29 to reclaim the bragging rights trophy.
