Imperial clinches Desert League soccer crown

CALEXICO — The Imperial varsity boys soccer team emphatically clinched the Desert League title Tuesday night with a 7-0 drubbing of the Scots of Vincent Memorial Catholic High School.
The Tigers were powered by junior forward Saul Gonzalez, who scored a hat trick plus an assist on the opponents' field. He was joined in the scoring column by teammates Justin Garcia, Damian Espinoza and Nathan Luna, who each posted one goal and assist, as well as Leo Lopez, who accounted for one goal.
