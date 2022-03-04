Queen for the day

Right Now
58°
Clear
- Humidity: 50%
- Cloud Coverage: 46%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:06:11 AM
- Sunset: 05:42:17 PM
Today
Cloudy and damp with rain this morning...then becoming windy and mostly sunny by afternoon. High around 70F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny and windy. High 66F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- EC man killed in downtown stabbing ID'd
- County bans defrocked auditor-controller, yanks his pay
- Muestran imágenes de balacera fatal de policía de Calexico
- Legal advice sought amid probe of local charity
- County names new CEO, choice quickly blasted
- She's No. 1: Brawley's Gomez wins state wrestling title
- County auditor-controller guilty of two felonies
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Brawl near high school under investigation
- Llega escuadrón de los Thunderbirds a El Centro
- IID fighting for property for key power line
