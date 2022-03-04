Queen for the day
Brawley Union High School wrestler Savannah Gomez (center) is shown here Thursday afternoon in the school’s gym with City Councilman Ramon Castro (left) and Coach Ray Leon. Castro attended a student assembly to present Gomez a copy of a council proclamation declaring Thursday “Savannah Gomez Day” in the city of Brawley. Gomez, a junior, won the CIF State girls wrestling championship Saturday in the 137-pound division. She is ranked third nationally in her weight class and No. 25 overall on a pound-for-pound basis. PHOTO TOM BODUS

