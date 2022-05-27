SHS alum Ethan Ross named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week

RIGHT: Southwest High alum Ethan Ross on the mound for San Jose State. COURTESY PHOTO

This baseball season has brought mixed results for Ethan Ross.

The Southwest High School graduate experienced one of his better moments when he was named Monday as the Mountain West Conference Pitcher of the Week, his first time receiving the honor.

SHS alum Ethan Ross named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week

TOP: After a tough start to the season, San Jose State hurler Ethan Ross is finding his groove. COURTESY PHOTO

