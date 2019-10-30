SUNBEAM LAKE — At the first Imperial Valley League cluster meet held here on Oct. 12, the Brawley Wildcats had to settle for second place in both varsity team competitions, finishing just behind the Central Union boys and Calexico girls, respectively.

Apparently, those runner-up finishes rankled, because the Wildcats proved to be second to none when the league reconvened on Saturday for round two, flipping the script with first-place finishes over the Spartans and Bulldogs.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.