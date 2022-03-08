Tigers girls win thriller, headed to state final

YUCCA VALLEY – The Imperial High Tiger girls basketball team on Tuesday punched their ticket to the CIF-State Division IV championship game with a 52-46 win over the Yucca Valley High Trojans in the Southern California Regional Tournament’s D-IV championship game.
Imperial controlled the opening tip, but Yucca Valley drew first-blood with a three-pointer but the Tigers quickly caught the hosts at 5-5, then scored the next five points and led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.